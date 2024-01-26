The NFL WAGs Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Is Still Close With
Kayla Nicole was tight with the NFL WAGs when she was with Travis Kelce, but when the couple called it quits, that changed drastically. Even those closest to her were no longer friends — but with whom does Nicole still keep in touch?
Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before eventually calling it quits in May 2022, per Entertainment Tonight. Throughout their relationship, the journalist would support the Kansas City Chiefs star on the sidelines along with other NFL wives or girlfriends. In a post from January 2022, months before their breakup, Nicole was spotted with Brittany Mahomes and Sydni Paige, who, at the time, were both married to Chiefs players. It was no secret that Nicole was close to Brittany. The two would often hang out on and off the field.
However, when Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, things changed. Nicole unfollowed Mahomes and revealed she did it for her own well-being, per People. Although she explained that the two were still friends, they don't post about one another anymore, and they don't hang out — at least not publicly. Despite the fallout with certain NFL WAGs, Nicole is still friendly with many wives and girlfriends of famous football players... just not the ones you might be used to. From Kristin Juszczyk to Claire Kittle, we're taking a peek into the NFL WAGs the influencer hangs with now.
Kayla Nicole was close to several NFL WAGs shortly after her breakup with Travis Kelce
Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce officially broke up in May 2022, but just months later, she was back on the football field with some NFL WAGs. The influencer shared a photo at an NFL game with Stephanie Toilolo, Kristin Juszczyk, and Claire Kittle. All of these women are connected to an NFL star in one way or another. To name a few, Kristin is married to San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk and Stephanie is married to New York Giants star Levine Toilolo. The women were all smiles in the photo, as Nicole captioned the post, "Sunday Funday."
It's not surprising that Nicole was back in a stadium shortly after her breakup with Kelce. After all, she was a sports host for some time, per People. Her love for sports began before she started dating Kelce and will surely last long after their breakup. In December 2023, after being spotted at several sporting events, Nicole addressed her outings in an Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail. She said, "Fun fact about me, I'm, 100,000 percent the friend that you can call and be like, 'You okay, you trynna go to the game?'...I'm trying to go to all the games in fact. Basketball games, football games, soccer games, baseball games, hockey games."
So, don't be surprised when you see Nicole at more football games, especially because she is getting close with one NFL WAG in particular.
Kayla Nicole and Claire Kittle have become good friends
Kayla Nicole and Claire Kittle have struck up a friendship. For those who may not be familiar, Claire is the wife of San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. But the fact that Claire has close ties to the NFL doesn't scare Nicole. The two women have been hanging out plenty since her breakup with Travis Kelce.
In December 2023, Nicole, Claire, and Kristin Juszczyk attended a 49ers game versus the Philadelphia Eagles, per The New York Post. The influencer didn't let the fact that Travis' brother Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles get in the way of her fun. The women took a party bus to the game before sharing snaps of them having a great time in the suite. This hangout came shortly after Nicole voiced her attraction to Eagles star Jalen Hurts, but unfortunately for the journalist, he is taken. Still, this wouldn't be the last of Nicole and Claire's hangouts.
Just a month after the 49ers versus Eagles game, Nicole was back with Claire — but not on the football field. The influencer joined Claire on a thrilling trip to Aspen with other 49ers WAGs, including Sierra Pearson. Claire shared snaps of the trip on social media with the caption, "The snow, I missed it." It looks like Nicole hasn't completely given up her ties to the NFL after her split from Travis.