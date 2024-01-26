The NFL WAGs Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Is Still Close With

Kayla Nicole was tight with the NFL WAGs when she was with Travis Kelce, but when the couple called it quits, that changed drastically. Even those closest to her were no longer friends — but with whom does Nicole still keep in touch?

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before eventually calling it quits in May 2022, per Entertainment Tonight. Throughout their relationship, the journalist would support the Kansas City Chiefs star on the sidelines along with other NFL wives or girlfriends. In a post from January 2022, months before their breakup, Nicole was spotted with Brittany Mahomes and Sydni Paige, who, at the time, were both married to Chiefs players. It was no secret that Nicole was close to Brittany. The two would often hang out on and off the field.

However, when Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, things changed. Nicole unfollowed Mahomes and revealed she did it for her own well-being, per People. Although she explained that the two were still friends, they don't post about one another anymore, and they don't hang out — at least not publicly. Despite the fallout with certain NFL WAGs, Nicole is still friendly with many wives and girlfriends of famous football players... just not the ones you might be used to. From Kristin Juszczyk to Claire Kittle, we're taking a peek into the NFL WAGs the influencer hangs with now.