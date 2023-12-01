Travis Kelce Makes Bold Move To Prove He's Over Ex Kayla Nicole

Now that we don't talk, Travis Kelce is making a bold move over his ex, Kayla Nicole, that proves he's all in on Taylor Swift.

Beginning in 2017, the former couple dated on and off for years, per Sportskeeda. Kelce and Nicole eventually called it quits in 2022, and rumors began to circulate that the reason behind their breakup was because the Kansas City Chiefs star made her pay for half of everything they did. However, Kelce denied the outrageous gossip on the "Pivot Podcast," saying, "How crazy is that? Don't buy into that s***!" After the breakup, Nicole might have thought that would be the last time she would have to hear or see Kelce again, but the tight end got into a relationship with one of the biggest stars on the planet.

The Traylor frenzy took over the world after the Chiefs star admitted he made a friendship bracelet with his number for Taylor Swift during the "New Heights" podcast in July 2023. After that, all eyes were on Kelce and Swift, who seemed to confirm the romance after she attended one of his football games, per Billboard. Everywhere you look, it's all about the new couple. Even Nicole has been dragged into the narrative, as many Swifties have flooded her social media hoping to know a bit more about Kelce's past love life. But now, it looks like Kelce is leaving that relationship behind for good, because he just made a move proving his attention is fully on Swift.