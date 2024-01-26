Meet The Wives And Girlfriends Of The San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may get all of the fame and admiration, but they'd probably agree that the strong, powerful women in their lives are responsible for some of their successes. Of course, we're talking about their wives and girlfriends (WAGS for short). During an interview with Today, Arik Armstead's wife, Mindy Armstead spoke of the importance of leaning on the other WAGS as they support their men. "No one else can understand that pressure to be kind of this emotional powerhouse and support system for your significant other," said Mindy. "I think we really band together, and you end up making super-fast friends because of that. We're all part of this team." How sweet!

Unfortunately, not every single 49er can boast about having a supportive lady on his arm. However, many of the most famous 49ers are either in long-term relationships or marriages. Although athletes have long been thought of as slow to settle down, five players married in 2023 alone. The newly married players include Elijah Mitchell, T.Y. McGill, Aaron Banks, Mitch Wishnowsky, and Ross Dwelley. And there are two more marriages on the horizon! Many of the men also have families. But enough about the players! We're here to talk about the team's ride or dies. Here are a few of the most fabulous wives and girlfriends of the San Francisco 49ers.