Meet The Wives And Girlfriends Of The San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers may get all of the fame and admiration, but they'd probably agree that the strong, powerful women in their lives are responsible for some of their successes. Of course, we're talking about their wives and girlfriends (WAGS for short). During an interview with Today, Arik Armstead's wife, Mindy Armstead spoke of the importance of leaning on the other WAGS as they support their men. "No one else can understand that pressure to be kind of this emotional powerhouse and support system for your significant other," said Mindy. "I think we really band together, and you end up making super-fast friends because of that. We're all part of this team." How sweet!
Unfortunately, not every single 49er can boast about having a supportive lady on his arm. However, many of the most famous 49ers are either in long-term relationships or marriages. Although athletes have long been thought of as slow to settle down, five players married in 2023 alone. The newly married players include Elijah Mitchell, T.Y. McGill, Aaron Banks, Mitch Wishnowsky, and Ross Dwelley. And there are two more marriages on the horizon! Many of the men also have families. But enough about the players! We're here to talk about the team's ride or dies. Here are a few of the most fabulous wives and girlfriends of the San Francisco 49ers.
Mahogany Jones
Mahogany Jones has been with Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, since 2019. She and Samuels have yet to walk down the aisle; however, they have a son named Tyshun Raequan Samuel, Jr. In addition to being a mother and girlfriend, Jones has also found solo success as the owner of her clothing company, Shades of Mahogany. However, that didn't stop her from being gobsmacked by Samuels' $73.5 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2022. "When he told me the offer I'm like, 'You're lying,'" said Jones while appearing in "Overtime SZN" (via NBC Sports Bay Area). "We knew this day was coming, but to actually see it ... We just both sat back and were like, 'Wow.' "
Lauren Maenner
Lauren Maenner is a model and the girlfriend of San Francisco 49 defensive lineman Nick Bosa. Although the official start of their relationship is unknown, they've known each other at least since December 2022 when Maenner posted an Instagram pic with Bosa's crew. Interestingly enough, Bosa isn't the only hunky celeb Maenner has ever shown appreciation for. That same month, she posed on Instagram with a T-shirt that read, "I Love Matthew McConaughey." In hindsight, Maenner could've been using the actor to divert attention away from her growing bond with Bosa. When Maenner isn't cheering for Bosa to beat his opposing team of the week, she's focusing on a successful modeling career, or further endearing herself to Bosa's mother who loves her.
Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. However, we like her job much better. Although Kristin has a background in real estate, she recently started her fashion designing career and has been killing the game as a sports designer ever since. Travis Kelce's boo, Taylor Swift, has even worn one of her designs, according to the Baltimore Sun. The coolest part is that Kristin taught herself how to design. "Everyone always asks if I studied fashion in college and the answer is no!," wrote Juszczyk on her website. "I am completely self-taught. I've learned everything I know from YouTube. I have to say I've never felt more fulfilled in my life. I absolutely love what I do and just want to let you all know it's never too late in life to rediscover a passion or talent!"
Olivia Culpo
Model and actor Olivia Culpo has been engaged to 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey, since April 2023. Culpo has appeared in several projects — including "I Feel Pretty," "Reprisal," and "Paradise City." However, Culpo once also starred in her ex, Nick Jonas' 2014 video for his hit song, "Jealous." Culpo's latest acting credit was 2023's "Clawfoot," directed by Michael Bay. However, she may soon have to take a break from her career, as she's planning on starting a family as soon as the ink on their marriage license dries. "I feel like the day after my wedding, I'm just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately," Culpo shared on her TikTok in October 2023 (via People).
Mindy Armstead
Mindy Armstead is the wife of Arik Armstead – a defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers. Not only is the mom of two a doctor — a psychiatrist, to be exact — she's also doing bigger numbers than her husband (at least on Instagram). While Arik boasts 283,000 Instagram followers, Mindy has an audience of 536,000 at the time of this report. Naturally, Mindy is quite passionate about helping the next generation excel in education, which is why she and Arik launched The Armstead Academic Project, which "provides youth with positive spaces, tools, and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals," according to the foundation's website.