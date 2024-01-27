Celebrities Who Were Hospitalized In 2024

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was admitted to the hospital on January 16, but Kensington Palace assured the public there was no cause for alarm as she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery." A palace statement said Kate was to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days post-op, at which time she would then enter recovery. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read, while also asking the public to respect Kate's privacy. Many wondered why there was so much secrecy surrounding Kate's condition, as the media wasn't allowed to congregate outside the hospital. "This is a different situation to the royal children's births, and you have to consider the privacy of other patients," Emily Nash, royal writer for Hello!, explained on January 25.

Few details about the nature of the surgery were revealed and the length of recovery caused some concern, but an insider close to the royal family assuredly told People Kate would be fine despite how it may have sounded. Meanwhile, another source close to the royals said that Princess Kate's hospitalization not only surprised the public, but also many in the family's inner-circle, per another report from People.

William, Prince of Wales, visited Kate in the hospital, as did his father, King Charles III, who was admitted to the same hospital to undergo his own medical procedure.