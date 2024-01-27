Celebrities Who Were Hospitalized In 2024
No matter a person's status or celebrity, nobody's immune to being sick or injured. That being said, it can be jarring for a fan to read that a celeb has been hospitalized. The term can reference somebody who has been hurt in an accident or somebody who has entered the hospital to undergo treatment for an illness or health condition.
Early on in 2024, two members of the royal family were admitted to the hospital. Both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III spent time in the London Clinic. Neither were rushed to the hospital, as they both underwent planned surgeries. What differentiated the two reports, however, was that, while Charles had a quick stay, Kate's was much longer, which sparked questions about the severity of her condition.
The immediate inclination may be to find out as much information as possible about why a well-known person was hospitalized. Often, details can be intentionally obscured as the individual wants privacy while undergoing treatment or recovering in a facility. Fans have good intentions and just want to be updated about the health status of the given celebrity. Here are the notable celebrities who were hospitalized in 2024.
Kate Middleton
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was admitted to the hospital on January 16, but Kensington Palace assured the public there was no cause for alarm as she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery." A palace statement said Kate was to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days post-op, at which time she would then enter recovery. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read, while also asking the public to respect Kate's privacy. Many wondered why there was so much secrecy surrounding Kate's condition, as the media wasn't allowed to congregate outside the hospital. "This is a different situation to the royal children's births, and you have to consider the privacy of other patients," Emily Nash, royal writer for Hello!, explained on January 25.
Few details about the nature of the surgery were revealed and the length of recovery caused some concern, but an insider close to the royal family assuredly told People Kate would be fine despite how it may have sounded. Meanwhile, another source close to the royals said that Princess Kate's hospitalization not only surprised the public, but also many in the family's inner-circle, per another report from People.
William, Prince of Wales, visited Kate in the hospital, as did his father, King Charles III, who was admitted to the same hospital to undergo his own medical procedure.
King Charles III
On January 26, King Charles III entered the London Clinic private hospital to undergo "scheduled treatment" for an enlarged prostate. Queen Camilla accompanied him into the hospital, which was a break from protocol as Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, would always enter the hospital separate from her spouse. When Camilla left the hospital she gave a brief update on Charles' status following the procedure. "He's doing well, thank you," she told the press, per BBC. One major positive to come out of the king's hospital stay was that it brought public awareness to prostate issues. Reportedly, the news inspired many to search for details about enlarged prostate risks online. "[Charles] is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.
While at the London Clinic, Charles stopped by and visited Catherine, Princess of Wales, who was in the same hospital after undergoing planned abdominal surgery. Kate was scheduled to stay for 10 to 14 days, but Charles was expected to leave after only a day.
Leading up to his hospital stay, Camilla warned her husband that he was overworking himself. "The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit," a royal insider told The U.S. Sun on January 23. Charles, however, didn't plan to heed his wife's warnings once out of the hospital. "He's going to be raring to go once he's had a short period of recuperation," a source told The Telegraph on January 23.