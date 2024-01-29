Here's The Real Reasons Don Lemon Can't Stand Nikki Haley

Don Lemon has thrown several barbs at former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The crux of their beef started just after Haley announced her bid to become the presidential candidate for the Republican party. "America is not past its prime," she told potential supporters on February 15, 2023. "It's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley said while also calling for a "mandatory mental competency test" for elderly politicians — as a reference to the advanced age of President Joe Biden. Apparently, those comments irked Lemon, as he addressed them on "CNN This Morning" the following day. "Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s," Lemon said on February 16, 2023.

The former CNN news anchor faced immediate backlash for his sexist comments and later issued an apology on X, formerly Twitter. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant ... I regret it," Lemon wrote on February 16, 2023. That tweet did not go unnoticed by Haley, who quote-tweeted the apology. "To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors," she wrote the same day.

Reportedly, Haley used Lemon's comments in an email to potential donors to drum up support for her campaign. Later, Lemon would fire back at the presidential hopeful after she made a serious gaffe during a campaign stop.