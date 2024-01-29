What Taylor Swift's Relationship With Her Parents Is Like In Real Life
Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dominating headlines, but so too are the other relationships in her life. At the January 22, 2024, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game, Taylor was spotted cozying up to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, and her newly-minted bestie Brittany Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes' wife). It's par for the course that the songbird would make the effort with Travis' family, given she's historically prioritized her own.
Since she rose to fame as a teenager, Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, have supported her every step of the way — and they've played a key role in her success. "Her team is her family," Travis told The Wall Street Journal in November 2023. "Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those [family] values as well, which is right up my alley."
He's not wrong. Though she's a private person, Taylor doesn't shy away from gushing about her parents. Her 2008 hit, "The Best Day," is an ode to Andrea, with lines like "I had the best day with you today," underscoring her tight-knit relationship with her mom. Publicly, Taylor has referred to Andrea as her best friend; meanwhile, her dad, Scott, has likewise championed her career ever since she learned to play the guitar. Today, fans know that Taylor's bond with her parents is somewhat of an "Enchanted" one.
Taylor Swift has weathered hard times with her parents
Taylor Swift has shared a lot of joyful moments with her parents — growing up on a Christmas tree farm and that emotional introduction by Andrea Swift at the 2015 ACM Awards! — but they've had hard times, too. In 2015, Taylor shared the news that Andrea had been diagnosed with cancer on Tumblr. "She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She's got an important battle to fight," the hitmaker posted. In 2019, she penned a personal essay in Elle, reflecting on how her mom's health battle had given her a new perspective. "It taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else. My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now," Taylor wrote.
When Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020, Taylor publicly shared how Andrea's health was impacting the family. "Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom," she told Variety. "But for me, she's really the guiding force."
All the tough times have bonded the Swift clan, and Andrea and Scott Swift continue to be Taylor's ride-or-die. For example, when Scott joined his daughter on her "Eras" Tour in 2023, she shared a photo of his all-access pass to her Instagram Stories, calling him "D.O.H" (Dad of Headliner).
Taylor Swift's parents supported her from the beginning
There are lots of 11-year-olds who dream about becoming pop stars, but Scott and Andrea Swift knew their daughter was special. "My parents actually believed it," Taylor Swift told CMT, according to E! News, speaking of her goal to make a career in music. In 2008, Taylor told Entertainment Weekly how her mom used to drive her around Nashville while Taylor pitched music execs. "My mom waited in the car with my little brother while I knocked on doors up and down Music Row," she recalled. "I would say, 'Hi, I'm Taylor. I'm 11. I wanted a record deal — call me.' They didn't."
After that, Taylor knew she needed to commit to manifest her dream. Cue Scott and Andrea relocating the entire Swift clan to Nashville — technically Hendersonville, just outside the city. Despite all that, they didn't want their daughter to feel pressured. "I never wanted to make that move about her 'making it,'" Andrea told EW. "Because what a horrible thing if it hadn't happened, for her to carry that kind of guilt or pressure around."
And today, T-Swift feels no guilt, just gratitude for the parents who never stopped believing in her. At the 2010 Grammys, the singer called out both Scott and Andrea in her acceptance speech, dedicating the album of the year award to her dad. "This is for all those times that you said I could do whatever I wanted in life," she said.