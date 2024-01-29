What Taylor Swift's Relationship With Her Parents Is Like In Real Life

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dominating headlines, but so too are the other relationships in her life. At the January 22, 2024, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game, Taylor was spotted cozying up to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, and her newly-minted bestie Brittany Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes' wife). It's par for the course that the songbird would make the effort with Travis' family, given she's historically prioritized her own.

Since she rose to fame as a teenager, Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, have supported her every step of the way — and they've played a key role in her success. "Her team is her family," Travis told The Wall Street Journal in November 2023. "Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those [family] values as well, which is right up my alley."

He's not wrong. Though she's a private person, Taylor doesn't shy away from gushing about her parents. Her 2008 hit, "The Best Day," is an ode to Andrea, with lines like "I had the best day with you today," underscoring her tight-knit relationship with her mom. Publicly, Taylor has referred to Andrea as her best friend; meanwhile, her dad, Scott, has likewise championed her career ever since she learned to play the guitar. Today, fans know that Taylor's bond with her parents is somewhat of an "Enchanted" one.