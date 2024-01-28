Whatever Happened To Kanye West's Ex-Girlfriend Chaney Jones?

In early 2022, Kanye West started dating Chaney Jones, but the romance didn't last long. The relationship began shortly after the "Jesus Walks" artist called it quits with Julia Fox in February of that year. At the time, rumors were circulating that West was romantically involved with Jones, and he confirmed their relationship in March 2022 by reposting a photo the Shade Room had shared on Instagram showing the couple together, per People. The rapper added a heart emoji to the post, and shortly after, his model girlfriend shared a photo of West to her Instagram Stories.

Even though the couple were Instagram official, they still kept the relationship casual. "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company," a source told E! in March 2022, shortly after the "Gold Digger" rapper confirmed he was dating Jones. "She travels with him, and they are having a good time," the insider said while adding that the rapper was not exclusive.

Not long after returning from a trip they took to Japan, West and Jones reportedly called it quits on June 7, 2022. TMZ broke the news, but the outlet had no details on why the relationship ended. That same day, Jones removed all her Instagram posts featuring West, as noted by Page Six. Jones stopped posting about her ex but remained active on Instagram following their break up and used the platform to promote her new company.