Whatever Happened To Kanye West's Ex-Girlfriend Chaney Jones?
In early 2022, Kanye West started dating Chaney Jones, but the romance didn't last long. The relationship began shortly after the "Jesus Walks" artist called it quits with Julia Fox in February of that year. At the time, rumors were circulating that West was romantically involved with Jones, and he confirmed their relationship in March 2022 by reposting a photo the Shade Room had shared on Instagram showing the couple together, per People. The rapper added a heart emoji to the post, and shortly after, his model girlfriend shared a photo of West to her Instagram Stories.
Even though the couple were Instagram official, they still kept the relationship casual. "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company," a source told E! in March 2022, shortly after the "Gold Digger" rapper confirmed he was dating Jones. "She travels with him, and they are having a good time," the insider said while adding that the rapper was not exclusive.
Not long after returning from a trip they took to Japan, West and Jones reportedly called it quits on June 7, 2022. TMZ broke the news, but the outlet had no details on why the relationship ended. That same day, Jones removed all her Instagram posts featuring West, as noted by Page Six. Jones stopped posting about her ex but remained active on Instagram following their break up and used the platform to promote her new company.
Chaney Jones started a clothing line
Chaney Jones retained a sizable online following after breaking up with Kanye West, which she has used to make sponsored posts for Fashion Nova and to promote her clothing line. Over a year after ending things with the "All of the Lights" rapper, Jones teased the launch of her clothing brand, Tahira Studios. On August 14, 2023, Jones uploaded a carousel to Instagram of behind-the-scenes pics of a photo shoot featuring her and another model wearing Tahira Studios outfits. Later that month, Jones made the first post to the brand's Instagram page.
Using her personal page, Jones continued to entice fans by teasing the clothing brand's launch. "Are you ready? LOADING ... 9.8.23," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on September 6, 2023. A couple of days later, Jones fully launched the evocative brand, which features tight-fitting pieces. "I've been working so hard at building my brand and I'm so excited to share my new collection with all of you. I'm so happy it's finally here!" Jones wrote in the caption alongside snaps of her and another model showcasing the clothing.
Jones continued to promote the brand on her personal page, but not all her fans were receptive. "It's still the same like Kanye [West] Balenciaga 2021/22 vibes. I think you can push yourself further," one follower replied to an Instagram post on September 21, 2023. Earlier that summer, Jones made headlines when her fashion choice for a party mirrored Kim Kardashian's.
The time Chaney Jones twinned with Kim Kardashian
When news initially circulated in early 2022 that Chaney Jones was dating Kanye West, she posted a snap on Instagram with the caption "his muse." In the photo, Jones rocked a leather Rick Owens outfit, and fans were quick to point out that she resembled West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Jones was often referred to as a lookalike to Kardashian by both fans and the media. During a quick TMZ interview in March 2022, Jones was asked if she felt she looked similar to her boyfriend's ex. "No, not really," she replied. After Jones and West broke up, her resemblance to his ex-wife became very apparent when the two attended the same party.
Both Jones and Kardashian were in attendance at Michael Rubin's July 4 party in 2022. The Tahira Studios owner and the SKIMS CEO made headlines at the time for showing that they not only had a similar taste in men but also very similar taste in clothes. Jones wore a form-fitting white Alaïa dress. Kardashian sported a nearly identical outfit, except she wore a white Alaïa crop top with a matching skirt.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the fashion faux pas. "Twinning with one of Ye's exes again," one Redditor wrote about Kardashian's fashion choice. When Jones showed off her July 4 outfit on Instagram, her fans pointed out the similarities. "Didn't Kim just wear something similar," a follower asked. Even after breaking up with West, Jones continued to be compared to his exes.