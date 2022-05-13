Kanye West's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Just Cemented Their Relationship In A Very Permanent Way
It looks like things are getting serious between Kanye "Ye" West and his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, as evident in the model's latest move.
In case you missed it, Ye and Julia Fox split, and he has since moved on to dating Jones, who is a social media influencer. Us Weekly reports that dating rumors between the two started swirling in February, but it wasn't until a month after that Ye seemed to confirm their romance by sharing a paparazzi photo of them together on Instagram. A source told the outlet that Ye considers Jones as his muse because of her uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife. "She's a beautiful model and looks like Kim [Kardashian]. So, obviously, he's attracted to her," the source explained at the time. "He would pick Kim over anyone but since they're no longer dating, he's doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian. Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They're enjoying spending time together."
While it was initially reported that they weren't exclusive, Jones' actions tell fans otherwise. On May 12, the influencer shared photos of herself that proved Jones has cemented her relationship with Ye.
Chaney Jones got Kanye 'Ye' West's name tattooed
Chaney Jones appears to have subtly proclaimed her love for Kanye "Ye" West by having his nickname — rather, his new legal name — inked on her wrist.
In a series of photos posted on her Instagram Story, Jones is seemingly showing off her outfit, but many zeroed in on the small tattoo inked on her left wrist that reads, "Ye." Even though she has remained mum about the details of their relationship, this move may just prove that they are indeed an item, one that is in it for the long haul.
Interestingly, Ye recently brought Jones to Japan, which a source claims is one of his "favorite places in the world to visit." The insider told Hollywood Life that Ye missed his son Psalm's birthday for the trip, but the quick getaway had helped their relationship blossom. "When it comes to their relationship, Kanye isn't trying to put too much pressure on this and just taking things as they come. But at the same time, he thinks Chaney is an amazing woman with a huge heart," the source revealed. "Chaney makes him laugh and she's been a really positive light in his life. This trip has definitely brought them closer and Kanye has enjoyed every moment of his time with her." With the news of Jones' latest ink honoring Ye, it sounds like the couple is definitely "Bound 2" each other!