Kanye West's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Just Cemented Their Relationship In A Very Permanent Way

It looks like things are getting serious between Kanye "Ye" West and his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, as evident in the model's latest move.

In case you missed it, Ye and Julia Fox split, and he has since moved on to dating Jones, who is a social media influencer. Us Weekly reports that dating rumors between the two started swirling in February, but it wasn't until a month after that Ye seemed to confirm their romance by sharing a paparazzi photo of them together on Instagram. A source told the outlet that Ye considers Jones as his muse because of her uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife. "She's a beautiful model and looks like Kim [Kardashian]. So, obviously, he's attracted to her," the source explained at the time. "He would pick Kim over anyone but since they're no longer dating, he's doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian. Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They're enjoying spending time together."

While it was initially reported that they weren't exclusive, Jones' actions tell fans otherwise. On May 12, the influencer shared photos of herself that proved Jones has cemented her relationship with Ye.