Chaney Jones And Kanye West Continue To Fuel Breakup Rumors
Rumors are swirling that things are over between Chaney Jones and Kanye "Ye" West. The pair were first spotted out together in February when they dined at Soho House in Malibu together, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Fans and the press have compared Jones and her look to Kim Kardashian, but the model told TMZ in March that she did not see a resemblance. Jones and West have been seen on several outings together since they were first photographed together in February. However, a source told US Weekly in March that although Jones is the rapper's current "muse," the couple is "not exclusive." Now, their unlabeled romance appears to be on the rocks.
Despite moving on, West appears to still not be over his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, as he's meddled in her relationship with current boyfriend Pete Davidson. A source told US Weekly, "He would pick Kim over anyone but since they're no longer dating, he's doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian," the insider continued, "Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They're enjoying spending time together."
The Kardashian look-alike may not be doing the trick for West anymore. The "Donda" rapper was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman in public recently with all signs pointing to the end of Jones and West's whirlwind romance.
Chaney Jones adds fuel to the fire
Kanye "Ye" West appears to be moving on from his romance with Chaney Jones. The rapper was seen taking online influencer Monica Corgan to see "Top Gun: Maverick," according to fan photos obtained by the Daily Mail. It is unclear, however, whether the two are just friends or beginning a romance as "Ye" has known Corgan for some time now. He put Corgan's name in the original version of his song "Life of the Party" last year. Fans may have not been speculating as much if Jones didn't add fuel to break up rumors by removing the rapper from her Instagram account. It's unclear if posts with West were archived or deleted, but she is still following him on Instagram. The couple was last seen together on a trip to Tokyo in May right before Jones got a "Ye" tattoo on her wrist, according to TMZ.
A source told HollywoodLife in May, "Chaney has checked all his boxes so far, and she makes him feel comfortable with the pace they're taking the relationship. It doesn't have that feeling of heating up and then fizzling out too soon."
Jones flew back from Tokyo alone, causing fans to question their relationship status. However, the insider told HollywoodLife that he wanted her to visit him before focusing on work in Japan. It's unclear if the couple is still together, is taking some time apart, or if the romance has ended for good.