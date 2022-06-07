Chaney Jones And Kanye West Continue To Fuel Breakup Rumors

Rumors are swirling that things are over between Chaney Jones and Kanye "Ye" West. The pair were first spotted out together in February when they dined at Soho House in Malibu together, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Fans and the press have compared Jones and her look to Kim Kardashian, but the model told TMZ in March that she did not see a resemblance. Jones and West have been seen on several outings together since they were first photographed together in February. However, a source told US Weekly in March that although Jones is the rapper's current "muse," the couple is "not exclusive." Now, their unlabeled romance appears to be on the rocks.

Despite moving on, West appears to still not be over his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, as he's meddled in her relationship with current boyfriend Pete Davidson. A source told US Weekly, "He would pick Kim over anyone but since they're no longer dating, he's doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian," the insider continued, "Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They're enjoying spending time together."

The Kardashian look-alike may not be doing the trick for West anymore. The "Donda" rapper was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman in public recently with all signs pointing to the end of Jones and West's whirlwind romance.