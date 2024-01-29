The Shady Side Of Katt Williams

If you're thinking punchlines and superb delivery with the right mix of near-intimidating confidence and charisma, Katt Williams is the name that should be popping up in your head. Since his first comedy special, "Let a Playa Play," in 2006, Williams has made an impressive career in stand-up comedy for himself. So much so that in 2024, Revolt crowned him one of the greatest comedians of all time. But of course, in Hollywood, greatness might just be another word for scandalous.

Along with his comedic chops, Williams also has an almost enviable knack for stirring up drama. Back in 2018, Williams made headlines after getting into a verbal spat with radio host Wanda Smith, who had invited him for an interview on her radio show. During the infamous sit-down, Williams questioned Smith's hosting skills, dubbing her a "poor interviewer" for constantly interrupting him. The spat got even more heated after Smith took a jab at Williams' legal woes. "You're big in prison," Smith said in response to Williams' sarky comment about her size. "I've never been to prison. 19 felonies, no convictions. Knock it off, prison and jail aren't the same," Williams defended.

Though it has been years since the interview aired, Williams and Smith have continued to feud, with the "It's Pimpin' Pimpin" star telling the "Club Shay Shay" podcast in January 2024 that he fired back at Smith in retaliation for her comments about his personal life. Apart from his feud with Smith, Williams has racked up many more controversies through the years. Here's a look at the shady side of the man called Katt Williams.