Gisele Bündchen's Mom, Vânia Nonnenmacher, Dead At 75

Vânia Nonnenmacher, the mother of renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has died. She was 75 years old.

The Brazilian news source GZH reported her death, stating that Nonnenmacher succumbed to cancer, though the specific type was not disclosed. "Hospital Moinhos de Vento announces the death of Vânia Maria Nonnenmacher Bündchen this Sunday (28) due to cancer. At the age of 75, she was admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento on January 26," a statement from her doctors read. The outlet also confirmed that Nonnenmacher's funeral will be on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium in Porto Alegre. A farewell ceremony will immediately follow the wake.

Bündchen has yet to issue a statement, but the model is known to have been vocal about her deep bond with her mother. In September 2023, she opened up about the challenges of caring for her parents amid their health struggles. "It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life," she told People at the time. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."