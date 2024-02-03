Below Deck Med: The Beef Between Natalya And Kyle Fully Explained

It seems there were still hurt feelings after "Below Deck Med" Season 8 ended. While doing BravoCon 2023 interviews, Natalya Scudder told TVLine that Kyle Viljoen was the one to blame for their fallout. "We are definitely not friends, and we won't be [talking], and I think he caused some drama intentionally, and I think he purposely tried to sabotage my season," she firmly stated. During the "Below Deck" panel, Viljoen tried to say some nice things about Scudder, but she wasn't buying his compliments and shut him down, saying, "You've had the last, I think, year to talk to me and maybe reach out and say something positive and I think you're choosing only right now because everyone's here."

Scudder and Viljoen must have made up shortly after, as he posted a selfie of the two together on November 28, 2023. "It has been a year in the making but time heals most wounds however, we're just glad to being back as friends again," he wrote on Instagram. "We both realized we were going through the thick of it at the time the season started a year ago, especially within our personal lives but were so glad that we have each other to rely on, now more than ever," Viljoen continued. Scudder replied, "Life is way too short for bad vibes! Truly so happy that we are entering the new year with a clean slate." Hopefully, their cease-fire will last this time.