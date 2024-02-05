Michael Strahan's Prenup With His Ex-Wife Jean Muggli Cost Him Big Time

Michael Strahan's impressive resume came with a downside during his second divorce. Strahan is perhaps best known for his stellar career in the NFL, followed by his second act as a popular television personality. From the outside looking in, it would appear that the world is his oyster. Alas, back in the 2000s, his life wasn't quite as charmed as he was going through a contentious and messy split from his second wife, Jean Muggli. The story goes that the couple first met at an NYC hair salon. By 1999, the couple was married, and in 2004 they welcomed twin girls. Sadly, in 2005, Strahan filed for divorce. During an episode of HBO's "Real Sports," Strahan told host Bryant Gumbel that the worst part was reading things about himself that weren't true. "I'm not an adulterer. I'm not gay. I mean, I didn't beat anybody," he declared emphatically (via the New York Post).

It's possible, however, that the prenuptial agreement was also a sore spot for Strahan. Here's everything we know about his prenuptial agreement with Muggli and how it cost him big time.