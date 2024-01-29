15 Rumors About Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake's Relationship

When Jessica Biel spoke to Glamour in 2010 about what falling in love is like for her, she revealed, "It hurts so good." But if every rumor reported about her relationship with Justin Timberlake were true, she'd be drowning in a river of tears with nothing good to cling to.

Biel and Timberlake have been dogged by reports about their relationship woes since they first started dating in 2007. In 2009, a source told the Daily News that Timberlake had said "Bye Bye Bye" to Biel and jetted off on a boys' trip after deciding that he'd had enough of her purported clinginess. "All his friends think she's really annoying. ... She and Justin have no chemistry," the insider dished. Tabloids and celeb blogs that predicted doom for the pair hit paydirt when they broke up in 2011, and the rumors about their split were so grim that reconciliation seemed like an impossibility. "He hasn't been happy with Jessica for close to two years. ... Justin said he was miserable," a source told Us Weekly.

But Timberlake and Biel rekindled their flame fairly quickly, which meant that they'd keep getting scorched by the tabloids over and over again. As of 2022, Biel seemed to believe that her marriage was worth taking the heat. "We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it," she told Access. But to hear the tabloids tell it, her relationship has been one long descent that's going to end in disaster.