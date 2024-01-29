Inside NFL Player Nick Bosa's Relationship With Girlfriend Lauren Maenner
San Francisco 49er and Super Bowl LVIII contender Nick Bosa is currently dating model Lauren Maenner. According to Us Weekly, the couple's relationship kicked off mid-way through 2023, although they've yet to make a formal announcement. Maenner instead subtly confirmed their relationship by posting a photo of the two of them to her Instagram account. Although the reflective nature of the surroundings made it difficult to make out Bosa's face, fans immediately made the connection. "Loving the soft launch," commented one fan. "The soft launch is launching," wrote another of their supporters.
As of this writing, Bosa and Maenner have 1.2 million and 27,000 Instagram followers, respectively, but they don't really promote their relationship to their fans. Instead, Maenner and Bosa have enjoyed a mostly private romance. Their dynamic is an obvious contrast to Bosa and his ex, Jenna Berman, whose relationship — and breakup — became very public and much less peaceful.
Maenner is obviously very loyal to Bosa. Although Maenner was previously an Eagles fan, she's obviously developed an allegiance to the 49ers. In December 2023, Maenner took to Instagram to point out the hilarity of the teams facing off. "Haha this is awkward," wrote Maenner at the time.
Lauren is super close with Nick's mother
Cheryl Bosa — also the mother of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa — is incredibly involved in her son Nick's career. For example, Cheryl went out of her way to cook Nick a healthy breakfast for several weeks to keep him in great shape while going through contract negotiations with the 49ers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. While it's unknown if Cheryl is just as invested in Nick's love life, we do know that she gets along really well with Nick's girlfriend, Lauren Maenner. In fact, Bosa's mother was the first person to call Maenner his girlfriend publicly. "I love my sons gfs!!!" Cheryl captioned a photo of Maenner alongside Joey's girlfriend, Amanda Kassdikian, in October 2023.
This isn't the only time Cheryl has shown Maenner love on Instagram. Over the past few months, Cheryl has included Maenner in several of her game day photo dumps. On Christmas Day 2023, Cheryl posted a photo of herself and Maenner cheesing in their private booth. "Merry Christmas Faithful! Let's Go 49ers!!!" Cheryl captioned the photo. Cheryl also included Maenner in her post to promote breast cancer awareness. "Late post from Sundays game. Breast cancer awareness game day #fortyniners #breastcancerawarenessmonth," wrote Cheryl. Maenner made yet another appearance on Cheryl's feed during the 49ers January 28 game against the Detroit Lions.
Lauren is excited to support Nick at the Super Bowl
Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl. The 49ers victory over the Detroit Lions was the final match before the big game, which will take place on February 11, 2024. Naturally, Lauren Maenner is beyond excited to see Nick shine. Ahead of Nick's January 28 matchup against the Lions, Maenner took to TikTok to flaunt her game-day fit, which consisted of wide-legged jeans and a fitted version of Nick's jersey, number 97. "Lets goooooo," she captioned the post.
Maenner also documented her excitement on her Instagram stories. One clip showed Nick on the jumbotron as he walked out onto the field ahead of the game. Maenner also posted an adorable shot of herself and Nick hugging after his team won the game. She captioned that slide, "My Best friend!" Later, she reposted two more angles of their hug, which also included video footage. Maenner's joy was just as palpable in the background of Cheryl Bosa's celebratory Instagram post as she embraced her son post-win. "My baby boy! Next stop ... Super Bowl 🤩 #9ergang," Cheryl captioned the post.
@laurenmaenner
Lets goooooo