Inside NFL Player Nick Bosa's Relationship With Girlfriend Lauren Maenner

San Francisco 49er and Super Bowl LVIII contender Nick Bosa is currently dating model Lauren Maenner. According to Us Weekly, the couple's relationship kicked off mid-way through 2023, although they've yet to make a formal announcement. Maenner instead subtly confirmed their relationship by posting a photo of the two of them to her Instagram account. Although the reflective nature of the surroundings made it difficult to make out Bosa's face, fans immediately made the connection. "Loving the soft launch," commented one fan. "The soft launch is launching," wrote another of their supporters.

As of this writing, Bosa and Maenner have 1.2 million and 27,000 Instagram followers, respectively, but they don't really promote their relationship to their fans. Instead, Maenner and Bosa have enjoyed a mostly private romance. Their dynamic is an obvious contrast to Bosa and his ex, Jenna Berman, whose relationship — and breakup — became very public and much less peaceful.

Maenner is obviously very loyal to Bosa. Although Maenner was previously an Eagles fan, she's obviously developed an allegiance to the 49ers. In December 2023, Maenner took to Instagram to point out the hilarity of the teams facing off. "Haha this is awkward," wrote Maenner at the time.