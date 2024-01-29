Vanderpump Rules: The Rift Between Lala Kent And Katie Maloney Explained

"Vanderpump Rules" is an emotional rollercoaster. The bed-hopping, backstabbing cast goes from friends to foes at the drop of a hat. Such is the case with Lala Kent and Katie Maloney – the two had serious beef when Kent joined the reality show in Season 4. They managed to bury the hatchet at the end of Season 5, though, and by Season 6, they were friends. Still, that all changed once again in the blink of an eye.

"At the reunion back in February, we squashed it," Maloney told "The Morning Breath" podcast (via Bravo) in August 2017 about ending their feud. "I kind of had a moment of clarity, especially after the wedding, you know, kind of just felt like this release of everything, and I'm just like, 'I'm not this person; I don't want to beef with her, I don't know her.'"

The two got to know each other, and at first, everything seemed peachy. However, cracks soon began to form, and by Season 10, things appeared decidedly icy once again. But Kent insisted they'd patched things up, and everything was good. "I think [Maloney] has her feelings, and I always want to make sure she feels protected and heard. And I feel like we're back in a very good place," Kent told Us Weekly in February 2023. Not so fast! In the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 promo, there's trouble in paradise yet again. So, what happened? Here's the rift between Kent and Maloney explained.