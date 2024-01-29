How NFL Star Fred Warner First Got His Wife Sydney Hightower's Attention

The love story of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney Hightower, has echoes of another romance that is one of the biggest storylines of Super Bowl LVIII — that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Just like his Kansas City Chiefs foe, Warner got starstruck by his partner long before she met him.

Warner's wife might not be a celeb of Swift's caliber, but fans of "The Bachelor" will recognize her from the show's 24th season. "Sydney loves love! She has always been a relationship type of girl," her 2019 cast bio reads. Hightower's goal was to win a proposal from pilot Peter Weber, who ultimately sent her packing despite deeming her the "best kisser" out of every contestant with whom he locked lips. Hightower felt enough of a connection with Weber that she didn't just kiss him; she also opened up to him about being bullied by racist classmates in high school. However, Weber later told ET, "She just kind of was hiding a personality I didn't necessarily know very well." This realization helped him decide that the Alabama native wasn't the right woman for him. Meanwhile, some of Warner's family members who were fans of the show realized that the former retail marketing manager was exactly his type.

It took a lot more than getting turned down on reality TV to bring Hightower and Warner together, though. A Super Bowl loss and the pandemic also played important roles in their romance.