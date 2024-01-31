Jeffree Star's Disappearance From Hollywood Explained

The following article includes allegations of violence and sexual assault.

There once was a time when Jeffree Star was the undisputed queen bee of the YouTube beauty guru community and, by extension, the beauty world at large. His journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success is the perfect example of a rags-to-riches story, having risen from near-obscurity to establish a cosmetics empire worth millions. And while Star was swept up in various controversies pretty much his entire career, the outspoken influencer mostly went unscathed — until he didn't. In fact, Star's eventual fall from grace saw him retreating from the limelight almost entirely.

Unbeknownst to many, Star began his ascent to fame through music — all while doing makeup on the side. He mostly shared his work on MySpace and gradually built a massive following on the platform. In 2010, Star signed with Akon's label and was poised to be the next Lady Gaga. They eventually split due to creative differences, which led to Star quitting music to pursue makeup full-time and gambling his life savings to start his own line. "It was either this was gonna work out for me or I was gonna have to go back to the mall [...] and work at MAC again," he admitted to Cosmopolitan. "It was probably the most scared I've been in my entire life."

To say that Star's efforts paid off would be a gross understatement. Just four years later, Forbes reported that Star was the fifth highest-paid YouTuber, earning $18 million on the platform, complemented by another $100 million in earnings through his business. But the beauty guru's empire crumbled in 2020 when Star found himself in a complex legal situation that proved impossible to escape from.