Jeffree Star's Disappearance From Hollywood Explained
The following article includes allegations of violence and sexual assault.
There once was a time when Jeffree Star was the undisputed queen bee of the YouTube beauty guru community and, by extension, the beauty world at large. His journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success is the perfect example of a rags-to-riches story, having risen from near-obscurity to establish a cosmetics empire worth millions. And while Star was swept up in various controversies pretty much his entire career, the outspoken influencer mostly went unscathed — until he didn't. In fact, Star's eventual fall from grace saw him retreating from the limelight almost entirely.
Unbeknownst to many, Star began his ascent to fame through music — all while doing makeup on the side. He mostly shared his work on MySpace and gradually built a massive following on the platform. In 2010, Star signed with Akon's label and was poised to be the next Lady Gaga. They eventually split due to creative differences, which led to Star quitting music to pursue makeup full-time and gambling his life savings to start his own line. "It was either this was gonna work out for me or I was gonna have to go back to the mall [...] and work at MAC again," he admitted to Cosmopolitan. "It was probably the most scared I've been in my entire life."
To say that Star's efforts paid off would be a gross understatement. Just four years later, Forbes reported that Star was the fifth highest-paid YouTuber, earning $18 million on the platform, complemented by another $100 million in earnings through his business. But the beauty guru's empire crumbled in 2020 when Star found himself in a complex legal situation that proved impossible to escape from.
He faced allegations of sexual assault and bribery
Anyone closely watching Jeffree Star's journey will be well aware of his tendency to be at the center of drama. There are tons of celebs who can't stand Star, including his former BFF, Kat Von D, fellow beauty influencer James Charles, and even Kylie Jenner, with whom he very publicly feuded. There have been numerous attempts to cancel him due to Star using racist and other offensive language during his MySpace era, but he apologized and explained that it was a poor attempt to garner attention and provoke shock. Eventually, Star realized that if he wanted to stay successful, he needed an image overhaul — and an attitude adjustment.
"I can't just say everything that I feel because, at the end of the day, I am a product," he acknowledged to Cosmopolitan. "I would rather just be successful and have money than be famous." But, in 2020, amid a supposed rebrand, a lengthy report from Business Insider brought to light disturbing accusations concerning Star's past conduct. It purported instances where Star engaged in sexually improper behavior towards men and showed aggression towards individuals who rejected his sexual propositions. A man named Gage Arthur also accused Star of using a Taser on him when he denied Star's advances.
Arthur curiously walked back his statements, only for leaked documents to later reveal that Star's legal team had reportedly paid him $45,000 to recant his allegations. Star's camp quickly denied the accusations, dismissing Insider's report as click-bait fodder.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Star is now living in Wyoming as a yak rancher
Jeffree Star first expressed his intent to move to Wyoming on X, formerly known as Twitter, in August 2020. Then, a few months after the Insider expose made the rounds, he officially planted roots in the state, with Variety reporting that the wealthy influencer had purchased a 70-acre ranch. But why would a YouTube sensation turn to ranching? Breeding yaks, apparently. Star told K2 Radio that he had been interested in yaks after seeing them in Switzerland.
"So when I moved here, I was like 'Are yaks legal in America,' which, of course, they are. They were imported in 1902 and they've been here all along," he explained. "Our plan is to expand, and breed more for meat and pets." Star also told Business Insider that being a yak rancher has brought him a different kind of fulfillment. "The thought of raising an animal in peace and happiness, from pasture to plate, is something you don't learn living in a big city like LA," he shared. "It may be a little shocking to people, but it feels natural to me."
Make no mistake, though; Star hasn't turned his back on the beauty industry completely. He managed to open a fulfillment center in Wyoming to help give jobs to locals. In July 2023, in what fans felt was a step towards a big comeback, Star opened the first-ever Jeffree Star store in the state, which sold both cosmetics and yak meat products. "Makeup & Meat, the perfect duo you weren't expecting!" Star wrote on Instagram after a successful opening day. "I'm so grateful for all of the love & support, we shut the city down!!"