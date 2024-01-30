Why Kevin Costner Accused His Ex-Wife Of Violating Their Prenup
Kevin Costner has had an incredible career, but his life through the years hasn't been without setbacks. Particularly when it comes to his love life. Costner first married fellow actor Cindy Silva in 1978, but they split in 1994, and the divorce that followed was one of the most expensive in Hollywood history. The "Yellowstone" star was ordered to pay his ex $80 million, and so, when he decided to say "I do" to former handbag designer Christine Baumgartner in 2004, he wasn't taking any chances. This time, he put a prenup in place, and one of the most important clauses was that he would be the sole owner of their homes. "I was married once before and, upon separation, I found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home," Costner explained of his decision, as noted by Today. That's why he told Baumgartner upfront: "I would not marry again without clarity that my separate property residences would remain mine to live in no matter what happened in our marriage."
Baumgartner agreed, but after she hit Costner with a divorce filing in May 2023, she refused to stay true to the prenup. Despite having just 30 days to move out of the family home, Baumgartner stayed put and challenged the premarital agreement's terms, claiming she felt pressured to sign it even though she didn't understand it. That's when Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce turned seriously messy.
Did Kevin Costner's ex-wife violate their prenup?
The fact that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a prenup in place should have made their 2023 split simple, and yet, it was anything but. As court documents revealed, the agreement clearly stated that Baumgartner had just 30 days to leave the couple's $145 million beachfront compound in Carpinteria, California, following her May 2023 divorce filing. But while Costner stuck to his promises, paying her the $1.5 million he owed under the prenup, she decided to take her ex to court and challenge the validity of the terms. In doing so, she actually risked having to give back the money because, as People discovered, there was a clause stating that if she ever challenged the prenup, "She shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin." And yet, that didn't stop her.
By mid-June, Baumgartner was still living in the home, despite the prenup guaranteeing her a $200,000 deposit for a new home, plus money for moving expenses, as well as property taxes and homeowner's insurance. Costner asked a court to help, and in July, a judge sided with him. Baumgartner was ordered to move out by July 31 (despite asking for an August 31 extension). "He was relieved," a source told People of Costner. However, Baumgartner didn't go very far. An insider told People she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that's been used as a staff quarter."
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's drama-filled divorce
When Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, after 18 years of marriage, it reportedly came as a complete surprise to Kevin Costner. "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would," an insider told People. Even so, the exes quickly agreed to joint custody of their three kids, but that's where the teamwork ended. In addition to ignoring their prenup and refusing to move out of their family home, Baumgartner also fought her ex at length about child support. She demanded she be given $248,000 a month — an astronomical amount which Costner quickly challenged. The back-and-forth dragged on for months until the divorce was finally settled that September. A judge sided with Costner, ruling that the prenup would stand in full and that if Baumgartner were to challenge it again, she would owe her ex-husband more than $1 million, plus legal fees.
What's more, the judge set monthly child support payments at just $63,000. Soon after, Baumgartner finally moved out of Costner's compound and into a luxury four-bedroom property she had rented for $40,000 a month. While she complained that it wasn't lavish enough for her kids (who were used to Costner's massive Carpinteria home), she had no more legal sway in the matter. A friend told the Daily Mail, "Christine didn't really have a choice but to settle because Kevin had all the power."