Why Kevin Costner Accused His Ex-Wife Of Violating Their Prenup

Kevin Costner has had an incredible career, but his life through the years hasn't been without setbacks. Particularly when it comes to his love life. Costner first married fellow actor Cindy Silva in 1978, but they split in 1994, and the divorce that followed was one of the most expensive in Hollywood history. The "Yellowstone" star was ordered to pay his ex $80 million, and so, when he decided to say "I do" to former handbag designer Christine Baumgartner in 2004, he wasn't taking any chances. This time, he put a prenup in place, and one of the most important clauses was that he would be the sole owner of their homes. "I was married once before and, upon separation, I found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home," Costner explained of his decision, as noted by Today. That's why he told Baumgartner upfront: "I would not marry again without clarity that my separate property residences would remain mine to live in no matter what happened in our marriage."

Baumgartner agreed, but after she hit Costner with a divorce filing in May 2023, she refused to stay true to the prenup. Despite having just 30 days to move out of the family home, Baumgartner stayed put and challenged the premarital agreement's terms, claiming she felt pressured to sign it even though she didn't understand it. That's when Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce turned seriously messy.