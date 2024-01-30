Sofía Vergara's Ex Joe Manganiello Moved On Quickly After Their Split
As if the universe couldn't handle all that gorgeousness in one relationship, Hollywood hotties Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's seven-year marriage came to an end in July 2023. According to both actors, the split was amicable, and no third party was involved. As Manganiello and Vergara penned in a joint statement to Page Six, "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." With Manganiello filing for divorce shortly after the announcement, the "Griselda" star had already alerted breakup alarms when she was spotted days prior in Italy, celebrating her 51st birthday sans Manganiello and her wedding ring.
Vergara and Manganiello's romance simply didn't seem written in the stars. Friends told the Daily Mail, upon their split, "their attitudes on everything were completely different," describing the pair's mounting tension as "extremely draining for a relationship." Vergara herself revealed the reason for their breakup in January 2024, telling Spanish outlet El País that Manganiello "wanted to have kids," but she didn't want to be an older mother. The 51-year-old actor also attributed Manganiello's younger age as a factor in their breakup.
As for the "Magic Mike XXL" star, he seems to have found love again just months after his divorce.
Joe Manganiello found new love two months after his divorce
Joe Manganiello is still intent on finding Mrs. Right. In September 2024, two months after he announced his divorce from Sofia Vergara, rumblings circulated that he was dating TV host and actor Caitlin O'Connor. According to a People insider, sparks flew between the two "in the hot tub" of HBO's afterparty for its series, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," on which O'Connor stars. "They were talking the whole time," the source divulged.
In December 2023, Manganiello and O'Connor hard-launched their relationship with a red-carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City — five months after the "True Blood" alum's divorce from Vergara. Later that month, they were confirmed as officially dating, with an insider telling People that they were already attending getaways outside of Los Angeles together. "They're both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she'll crack these witty jokes," the source said of their bond. "She's really witty. So sweet and smart. And he's cool."
An English major and theater minor at UCLA, O'Connor also studied the Meisner Technique at The John Ruskin School of Acting in Los Angeles. Working her way up to acting roles in notable shows and films like "Ray Donovan," "Two and a Half Men," and the Jake Gyllenhaal boxing vehicle, "Southpaw," O'Connor interviewed high-profile celebs such as Bill Murray, Cardi B, and Post Malone during her tenure as a TV host.
Sofia Vergara has a new dating rule post-Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara is also gradually moving on from her and Joe Manganiello's July 2023 divorce. Photographed four months later attending several dinner dates with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, a source told ET that the two made a fine coupling. "They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow," the insider shared. "Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she's upfront and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him." As of January 2024, however, a source informed the Daily Mail that Vergara and Saliman were taking an apparent break. "There is still a spark between Justin and Sofia, but Sofia likes being considered single and ready to mingle," the insider stated, emphasizing that the actor "doesn't want to settle with anyone, even if there is an amazing connection with Justin."
Vergara's approach to dating has shifted since breaking up with Manganiello. During a January 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live!" the "Modern Family" star revealed one of her new dating criteria. "They can't be younger than 50. I'm 51," Vergara told host Andy Cohen, quipping about her new rule, "I'm intelligent." (Saliman was 49 when he and Vergara dated in 2023, while Manganiello was 46 during their split.) However, Vergara gamely qualified that any potential suitors could be "49" if push did come to shove.