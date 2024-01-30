Sofía Vergara's Ex Joe Manganiello Moved On Quickly After Their Split

As if the universe couldn't handle all that gorgeousness in one relationship, Hollywood hotties Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's seven-year marriage came to an end in July 2023. According to both actors, the split was amicable, and no third party was involved. As Manganiello and Vergara penned in a joint statement to Page Six, "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." With Manganiello filing for divorce shortly after the announcement, the "Griselda" star had already alerted breakup alarms when she was spotted days prior in Italy, celebrating her 51st birthday sans Manganiello and her wedding ring.

Vergara and Manganiello's romance simply didn't seem written in the stars. Friends told the Daily Mail, upon their split, "their attitudes on everything were completely different," describing the pair's mounting tension as "extremely draining for a relationship." Vergara herself revealed the reason for their breakup in January 2024, telling Spanish outlet El País that Manganiello "wanted to have kids," but she didn't want to be an older mother. The 51-year-old actor also attributed Manganiello's younger age as a factor in their breakup.

As for the "Magic Mike XXL" star, he seems to have found love again just months after his divorce.