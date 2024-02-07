How Rich Is Olivia Dunne?
Not every 21-year-old makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 2024: Sports list, but then again, Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is not your average college student. With a combined following of 12 million fans on social media, Dunne has considerable clout, and she knows just how to wield it. The elite artistic gymnast also ranked on the Forbes Top Creators 2023 list, underscoring her influence and reach. The athlete, who began her gymnastics career at the age of 3, has made a life for herself by doing what she loves and sharing it with the world. It doesn't hurt that she's making a pretty penny, either.
But, before Dunne became a household name, she was just a girl motivated by her wardrobe. In her bio on her website, Dunne wrote, "I wanted a sparkly pink leotard." Even though she was still a child, Dunne had dreams and was determined to make them a reality. As she told Elle, "If you're a woman at the forefront of something when you've got eyes on you, people are going to downplay your success and say that you're not doing it right." Dunne continued, "I don't want to say 'F you,' but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you're doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that." Yip, Dunne needs a shiny crown to go with that sparkly leotard — and you better believe she can afford it.
Olivia Dunne's net worth scores a perfect 10
Livvy Dunne has a staggering net worth of $3.5 million, thanks to her flic-flacking effortlessly between gymnastics and her social media skills. Dunne commands the largest income of any current NCAA female athlete and told People she was incredibly grateful for her seven-figure income. In the interview with the outlet, she shared that there were more post-college opportunities for males than females, especially in gymnastics. Dunne aims to encourage young girls who also want to compete in the sport. She said, "I want to show you can do whatever you love — whether it's gymnastics or music or painting — and capitalize on it and create your own business."
Dunne acquired her fortune by being savvy and leveraging her fame. She told Forbes' Steve Bertoni, "I'm making money through brand deals mostly. Hopefully, one day, I will have my own product, my own thing. That is my goal in the future." For now, Dunne is content to endorse brands like Spotify, Motorola, Forever 21, American Eagle, Vuori, and Caktus. How much does she earn from her endorsements? In July 2023, Dunne shared with the "Full Send Podcast" hosts, "I would say it's six figures." Wanting to lock down a figure, one of the Nelk Boys then asked her, "Under $500,000?" Dunne shook her head, prompting him to ask if it was over the half-million mark. "Yes, I'm very fortunate," Dunne confirmed how much she potentially earns per post.
Olivia Dunne started The Livvy Fund
Olivia Dunne may be tumbling in the dough, but that doesn't mean her home life is squeaky clean. In a July 2023 interview with Elle, she opened up about her experience as a senior at Louisiana State University. The academic honor roll student is majoring in interdisciplinary studies and attends classes virtually. Dunne divulged that she lives in a not-so-tidy apartment she shares with her three roommates. Oh, the joys of college life!
But, Dunne still finds value in the college experience and wants to give back to other athletes. The gymnast founded The Livvy Fund in 2023. The fund helps female collegiate athletes with name, image, and likeness [NIL] deals. Dunne shared how the new NCAA rules have allowed her to leverage her NIL and make money from her social media platforms. She told LSU, "As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn't imagine. I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports." Just like anything Dunne seems to touch, the initiative is already taking off. Energy drink company Accelerator Active Energy partnered with The Livvy Fund, and eight LSU students scored deals with them. Ka-ching!