How Rich Is Olivia Dunne?

Not every 21-year-old makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 2024: Sports list, but then again, Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is not your average college student. With a combined following of 12 million fans on social media, Dunne has considerable clout, and she knows just how to wield it. The elite artistic gymnast also ranked on the Forbes Top Creators 2023 list, underscoring her influence and reach. The athlete, who began her gymnastics career at the age of 3, has made a life for herself by doing what she loves and sharing it with the world. It doesn't hurt that she's making a pretty penny, either.

But, before Dunne became a household name, she was just a girl motivated by her wardrobe. In her bio on her website, Dunne wrote, "I wanted a sparkly pink leotard." Even though she was still a child, Dunne had dreams and was determined to make them a reality. As she told Elle, "If you're a woman at the forefront of something when you've got eyes on you, people are going to downplay your success and say that you're not doing it right." Dunne continued, "I don't want to say 'F you,' but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you're doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that." Yip, Dunne needs a shiny crown to go with that sparkly leotard — and you better believe she can afford it.