Gymnast Olivia Dunne's Transformation Is Truly Stunning

The following article includes brief references to sexual abuse.

When Olivia "Livvy" Dunne tumbled onto TikTok, she didn't have to be an Olympic-caliber gymnast to become one of the most popular athletes on the app — as of this writing, the Louisiana State University student has 3 million more followers than seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Being photogenic certainly didn't hurt her chances of gaining a large following on social media, but Dunne insists that her appeal isn't just skin deep. "There's always people who want to downplay your success and say it's just because of how you look or it's just luck," she told Sports Illustrated in April 2023. "I don't give that negativity too much attention because it doesn't deserve it."

The focus on her appearance has inspired Dunne to use her platform to school people on boundaries and sexism. She's gained a large number of male fans, some of whom were so loud and unruly at a January 2023 gymnastics competition that LSU had to hire extra security for Dunne and her teammates, per ESPN. "Girls aren't responsible for the bad behavior of boys," Dunne pointed out to Sports Illustrated. "A lot of gymnasts are taught to keep quiet, and that led to a lot of abuse in the sport."

Unfortunately, attracting fans who are uncontrollable and sometimes downright creepy is a downside of being massively successful on social media. So, it's probably a good thing that an accumulation of wealth has been part of Olivia Dunne's incredible transformation — if need be, she can hire her own security.