The Where Is Kate Hashtag Is Well-Earned Heat On The Royal Family's Golden Couple

Royal pundits predicted trouble ahead for the British aristocracy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, were touted as the modern face of Crown Inc. and hailed as the institution's saving grace. Still, as recent events have shown, the once-golden couple appears to be losing its shine.

The specter of Diana, Princess of Wales, still looms large in the public mind, and William and Kate consistently top approval ratings. However, as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has learned the hard way, your mom's enduring popularity will only take you so far in life. As the spotlight increases on them, William and Kate are likely beginning to realize they can't ride on Diana's coattails forever.

The royal family has struggled to strike a balance in the modern world. The tax-paying public demands transparency, but by its very nature, the aristocracy requires a high degree of mystery to survive and thrive. That's one luxury that The Firm is no longer allowed. And as the average Brit continues to tighten their belt during the ongoing cost of living crisis, the royals' other luxuries are being questioned, along with Kensington Palace's official narratives. The days are long gone when statements from the palace would be swallowed whole by the masses. So it's little surprise "#whereiskate" is trending as speculation heats up regarding the future queen's recent hospital stay. And quite frankly, it's about time she and William have their free pass revoked.