The Where Is Kate Hashtag Is Well-Earned Heat On The Royal Family's Golden Couple
Royal pundits predicted trouble ahead for the British aristocracy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, were touted as the modern face of Crown Inc. and hailed as the institution's saving grace. Still, as recent events have shown, the once-golden couple appears to be losing its shine.
The specter of Diana, Princess of Wales, still looms large in the public mind, and William and Kate consistently top approval ratings. However, as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has learned the hard way, your mom's enduring popularity will only take you so far in life. As the spotlight increases on them, William and Kate are likely beginning to realize they can't ride on Diana's coattails forever.
The royal family has struggled to strike a balance in the modern world. The tax-paying public demands transparency, but by its very nature, the aristocracy requires a high degree of mystery to survive and thrive. That's one luxury that The Firm is no longer allowed. And as the average Brit continues to tighten their belt during the ongoing cost of living crisis, the royals' other luxuries are being questioned, along with Kensington Palace's official narratives. The days are long gone when statements from the palace would be swallowed whole by the masses. So it's little surprise "#whereiskate" is trending as speculation heats up regarding the future queen's recent hospital stay. And quite frankly, it's about time she and William have their free pass revoked.
A patronizing lesson in pampered privilege
The "Where is Kate" hashtag proves that the British public is no longer willing to grant carte blanche to the royal family. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, are learning that with great privilege comes accountability, and it's a concept that's likely — and understandably — causing them significant discomfort. But boo hoo, if mere mortals have to provide a good reason for ringing in sick to work, then two of Britain's highest-ranking public servants can too.
Still, let's face it: the royal family has never played by the rules. For centuries, they made the rules. But sorry, William and Kate — those days are long gone, and they're not returning. The Kate hospitalization saga has highlighted how out of touch with reality the nobility is. A source close to the royal family told People that it's "sensible" for Kate to relax and recover from her mysterious surgery. "That is a great example to the rest of us, as you're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging. It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly, and then coming back," the source explained. "We can all learn from that."
Sure, we can all learn from that. But seriously? It's a luxury that regular people are seldom afforded. So, as great an example as it is, it merely magnifies the pampered privilege afforded to royals.
The tide has turned for William and Kate
Few would disagree that returning to work too soon after surgery is damaging. Still, in the days of zero-hour contracts that offer no paid vacation or sick pay, it's a luxury few are afforded. To be told how "good" it is to watch Kate, Princess of Wales, kicking back and chilling is the epitome of patronizing.
As it is, many view her workload as less than grueling. The choice between clocking 40 hours a week flipping burgers and a couple of hours greeting the public before enjoying a sumptuous feast is a no-brainer. Nevertheless, poor Kate needs to be given ample time to work herself back up to her royal lunch duties. The glaring inequality between the nobles and the working class who support them has never been clearer. The royal family would do well to reflect on that injustice if they wish to gain favor.
King Charles III has never been a favorite with the public. Many see him as cold, detached, and ludicrously out of touch with reality. As for Queen Camilla? Well, at least she's not as unpopular as many believed she would be. Still, the way approval ratings are skewering, there's reason for the Windsors to be concerned if The Firm has a future in 21st-century Great Britain. The "Where is Kate" hashtag is a sign of the public's growing discontent, and the more heat it brings, the more the chasm grows. We're done eating cake.