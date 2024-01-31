Vanderpump Rules: What Happened To Tom Schwartz And Tom Sandoval's Bar?

When Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval revealed their plans to open a bar together during Season 9 of "Vanderpump Rules," fans watched — and cringed — as the two friends struggled with their business venture sans Lisa Vanderpump. While they had a tiny bit of say in their first bar, TomTom, and had invested $50,000 each, the stakes weren't nearly as high as going all-in on a new bar/restaurant in Los Angeles. Ultimately named Schwartz & Sandy's, (Sandoval's idea), fans finally got to witness the completion of the kitschy 70s-themed lounge in "VPR" Season 10, during which fans got to see the eclectic, dizzying interior.

Fast-forward to the end of the season when Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' affair came out, and with it came repercussions for the bar. In March 2023, Sandoval wrote on Instagram, "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation." He continued, "Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. Im so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions."

Amid Scandoval, fans pushed to boycott the bar, and during the "VPR" Season 11 premiere, Schwartz opened up about how hard the experience hit him.