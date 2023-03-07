Tom Schwartz Is Just As Guilty In Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss (& He Better Give Us Answers)

Tom Schwartz may have gotten away with pouring a drink on Katie Maloney back in the day, but this time, he has a lot to answer for in his involvement in Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.

Usually an affair involves two people, but in this case, it took three to tango. Schwartz and Leviss' lukewarm hookup was the premier storyline on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 until it got derailed by the news that Leviss and Sandoval were in a full-on secret relationship behind Ariana Madix's back. All signs point towards Schwartz acting as Sandoval and Leviss' decoy, which in our books makes him just as guilty as the two cheaters.

While Schwartz hasn't gotten off completely scot-free and has received some backlash from "VPR" fans, he has remained suspiciously silent without so much as a half-hearted apology he's known for. We're not going to let him charm himself out of this mess with his gee-golly expression and typical clueless act. It's time Schwartzy finally clears up his role in the Scandoval.