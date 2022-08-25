Is Tom Schwartz Getting Romantic With Another Vanderpump Rules Co-Star?
"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Schwartz seemed to be distraught after his wife Katie Maloney decided to file for divorce earlier this year, per People. The couple was together for 12 years before calling it quits and moving out of their shared home in Los Angeles.
The pair reportedly separated in February, although Maloney didn't file the official divorce paperwork until March with "irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason, according to Us Weekly. During a podcast appearance on "Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford," Maloney revealed that her husband's repeated behavior patterns played a big role in her decision (via Us Weekly). She explained that Schwartz was constantly siding with other people, instead of her, which evidently hurt.
Despite the split being amicable, Schwartz has been open about his struggle adjusting to life as a single man. "Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange," he told Us Weekly in July. "The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it." Maloney, on the other hand, told the outlet that she's excited to date again, but isn't looking for anything "too serious." And while Schwartz finding a new romantic connection before Maloney seemed less than likely, the tables may just have turned.
Tom Schwartz was recently spotted getting close with Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz may have been turned off by the thought of dating someone new, according to Us Weekly, but he may not feel the same way about exploring a romantic relationship with someone familiar. According to Hollywood Life, Schwartz was seen "getting cozy" with another "Vanderpump Rules" star, Raquel Leviss, at a party before Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies in Cancun, Mexico. Katie Maloney was also at that same party, as well as Leviss' ex-fiance.
Leviss was previously engaged to another "VPR" star, James Kennedy, before the couple called off their engagement in December 2021 after five years of dating, per Us Weekly. Just a few months after ending their engagement, Kennedy publicly moved on with his now-girlfriend, Ally Lewber, while Leviss appeared to be enjoying the single life. She even went on a few dates with "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Peter Madrigal, according to Us Weekly, but revealed that she wasn't looking for a relationship or anything serious back in July.
There were rumors that Schwartz and Leviss shared a kiss at Coachella in April, but Schwartz quickly shot down the claim with a tweet saying, "Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn't at Coachella." It's unclear if anything is actually going on between the co-stars now, although the Coachella rumor did briefly cause drama between Schwartz and Kennedy, who are close friends, according to Reality Blurb.