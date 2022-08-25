Is Tom Schwartz Getting Romantic With Another Vanderpump Rules Co-Star?

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Schwartz seemed to be distraught after his wife Katie Maloney decided to file for divorce earlier this year, per People. The couple was together for 12 years before calling it quits and moving out of their shared home in Los Angeles.

The pair reportedly separated in February, although Maloney didn't file the official divorce paperwork until March with "irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason, according to Us Weekly. During a podcast appearance on "Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford," Maloney revealed that her husband's repeated behavior patterns played a big role in her decision (via Us Weekly). She explained that Schwartz was constantly siding with other people, instead of her, which evidently hurt.

Despite the split being amicable, Schwartz has been open about his struggle adjusting to life as a single man. "Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange," he told Us Weekly in July. "The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it." Maloney, on the other hand, told the outlet that she's excited to date again, but isn't looking for anything "too serious." And while Schwartz finding a new romantic connection before Maloney seemed less than likely, the tables may just have turned.