Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Just Proved She's Moving On From Tom Schwartz In A Big Way

Back in March, fans of "Vanderpump Rules" learned that love is dead when Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz filed for divorce. The original cast members had been a couple since the show's first season, and the Bravo cameras captured their dizzying highs and lows over the years.

Even if Maloney and Schwartz' relationship was arguably toxic at times, there was something familiar and safe about knowing they were the one constant in "VPR"'s decade-long history ... until now. Their separation came as a huge shock to fans of the show, who thought they would stay together forever, even if it wasn't working. After all, if Maloney didn't dump Schwartz after he poured a drink over her head, was she ever going to? As it turns out, yes. Schwartz poured his heart out in an emotional Instagram post after the split, showing more vulnerability than we've ever seen on "VPR," but Maloney, who initiated it, had already made up her mind.

Compared to other fiery breakups on the show, like that of their buddies Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute, Maloney and Schwartz have seemingly handled their uncoupling maturely. They remain friends, with both of them attending former co-star Stassi Schroeder's wedding without any issues. They even continued living together, but after moving out of their shared home in Valley Village, they're taking another major step that spells the end for good.