Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Just Proved She's Moving On From Tom Schwartz In A Big Way
Back in March, fans of "Vanderpump Rules" learned that love is dead when Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz filed for divorce. The original cast members had been a couple since the show's first season, and the Bravo cameras captured their dizzying highs and lows over the years.
Even if Maloney and Schwartz' relationship was arguably toxic at times, there was something familiar and safe about knowing they were the one constant in "VPR"'s decade-long history ... until now. Their separation came as a huge shock to fans of the show, who thought they would stay together forever, even if it wasn't working. After all, if Maloney didn't dump Schwartz after he poured a drink over her head, was she ever going to? As it turns out, yes. Schwartz poured his heart out in an emotional Instagram post after the split, showing more vulnerability than we've ever seen on "VPR," but Maloney, who initiated it, had already made up her mind.
Compared to other fiery breakups on the show, like that of their buddies Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute, Maloney and Schwartz have seemingly handled their uncoupling maturely. They remain friends, with both of them attending former co-star Stassi Schroeder's wedding without any issues. They even continued living together, but after moving out of their shared home in Valley Village, they're taking another major step that spells the end for good.
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are selling their house
Rather than one of them moving out and the other continuing to stay, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are putting their house on the market. Maloney opened up about the tough decision on Instagram, saying, "I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I'm very much alive."
The caption accompanied a photo of Maloney sitting on the floor, surrounded by empty space after the former couple removed their furniture and belongings. Schwartz left a caption supporting his ex-wife, saying, "Last scene from the fresh prince of bel-air vibes. [heart emoji] this house is magical." Of course, Schwartz is referencing the famous final "Fresh Prince" scene when everyone has moved out of the Banks' mansion. Other "VPR" cast members to comment in support of Maloney include Stassi Schroeder, who said, "I love you," and Scheana Shay, who dropped some hearts.
Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" has yet to commence filming, but unless something changes, Maloney and Schwartz are both expected to return. In April, Maloney told Us Weekly, "I haven't heard anything [about] not coming back, so that's a good sign." Things will feel amiss without the Bubbas by each other's side, but it should make for some interesting TV as they enter their single era. As Scheana would say, it's all happening!