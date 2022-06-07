Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Mark Another Major Life Change Amid Divorce
"Vanderpump Rules" cast members Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney abruptly announced that they were getting divorced in March. Fans had speculated that there was trouble in paradise for some time, but the duo never opened up about serious marital struggles on the show. Maloney, who broke the news first on Instagram, explained that the two were going their separate ways after 12 years together but would remain friends. It became clear, however, that Maloney initiated the split after Schwartz's Instagram post that came shortly after hers.
"Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating. I'm not ready to use the 'D' word because it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok." Schwartz continued, "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it."
According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Maloney filed for divorce on March 22 with "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. However, Maloney listed the date of separation as February 12, just two days before Valentine's Day. The "Vanderpump Rules" stars did not have a prenuptial agreement. Maloney did reveal on her "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast (via The Daily Dish) that they would be splitting custody of their two dogs. Most recently, the couple took another big step towards solidifying their divorce, marking the real end of their romance.
They're moving out!
While Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been amicably living together following their break-up, things are about to change. After a few clues being posted to Instagram Stories, including big packing boxes, the couple officially announced that they are moving out of their California home. According to Page Six, their Valley Village home does not seem to be on the market or listed for sale yet. The two have been helping each other find places to live, although it is unclear where either one will be moving at this time.
Maloney captioned an Instagram Story, "Update.. in case you're wondering.. I just live amongst a sea of boxes. Moving in 2 days" (via Page Six). She also told the outlet in April that the house is too big for one of them to live in, "It's a four-bedroom, big house. We don't need that each on our own," while Schwartz called moving out "the next chapter."
Things seem to be cordial between the former lovers — who share the same friend group — as they move on from their romance. However, "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Raquel Leviss revealed to Page Six that she feels Schwartz and Maloney do expect people to pick sides, causing the dynamic of the group to change. "Vanderpump Rules" has been recently renewed for Season 10, according to People, so fans will have to stick around to see how everything really plays out for the couple.