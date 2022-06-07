Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Mark Another Major Life Change Amid Divorce

"Vanderpump Rules" cast members Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney abruptly announced that they were getting divorced in March. Fans had speculated that there was trouble in paradise for some time, but the duo never opened up about serious marital struggles on the show. Maloney, who broke the news first on Instagram, explained that the two were going their separate ways after 12 years together but would remain friends. It became clear, however, that Maloney initiated the split after Schwartz's Instagram post that came shortly after hers.

"Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating. I'm not ready to use the 'D' word because it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok." Schwartz continued, "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it."

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Maloney filed for divorce on March 22 with "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. However, Maloney listed the date of separation as February 12, just two days before Valentine's Day. The "Vanderpump Rules" stars did not have a prenuptial agreement. Maloney did reveal on her "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast (via The Daily Dish) that they would be splitting custody of their two dogs. Most recently, the couple took another big step towards solidifying their divorce, marking the real end of their romance.