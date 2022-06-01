Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney's Split Seems To Be Causing A Rift In The Vanderpump Rules Cast

The cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" found themselves in a pickle regarding the divorce between their two co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

In March, one of Bravo's long standing couples announced that they were parting ways via Instagram. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship." Schwartz admitted that he did not want to split at the time, but he respected his former partner's decision. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship," he wrote in a separate post. "[Katie] has taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Their co-stars on "Vanderpump Rules" offered their full support when the couple announced the devastating news. "I'm just there to be supportive as much as I can," Tom Sandoval told Extra. "We love both of them so much. It's not like a sides thing, I just want both of them to be happy," Ariana Madix shared. But now, it looks like some co-stars may be taking sides after all.