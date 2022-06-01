Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney's Split Seems To Be Causing A Rift In The Vanderpump Rules Cast
The cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" found themselves in a pickle regarding the divorce between their two co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.
In March, one of Bravo's long standing couples announced that they were parting ways via Instagram. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship." Schwartz admitted that he did not want to split at the time, but he respected his former partner's decision. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship," he wrote in a separate post. "[Katie] has taught me so much about love & being a better partner."
Their co-stars on "Vanderpump Rules" offered their full support when the couple announced the devastating news. "I'm just there to be supportive as much as I can," Tom Sandoval told Extra. "We love both of them so much. It's not like a sides thing, I just want both of them to be happy," Ariana Madix shared. But now, it looks like some co-stars may be taking sides after all.
Some feel like they have to take a side
Some of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's co-stars on "Vanderpump Rules" feel like they're stuck in the middle amid their divorce. Speaking with Page Six, Raquel Leviss said that their dynamic as a group has shifted due to the breakup.
"I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately," she divulged. "It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway — even though I'm friends with both of them." However, when asked which one made her feel that she has to take sides, she referred to another co-star instead. "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her." Lisa Vanderpump, who officiated the couple's wedding, also weighed in on the issue in April, and expressed her disappointment about the news. "Obviously, I'm very invested in them as a couple, so it was heartbreaking to hear. I'm very close to them," she told Page Six.
Schwartz and Maloney have yet to clarify whether they want their co-stars to take sides, but the latter revealed that she's already in the process of moving on. "I like going out, flirting, or like I've been on a date," she said on an episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" (via People), but noted that she's not "trying to get a boyfriend" at this time.