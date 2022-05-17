Katie Maloney Reveals Why She Really Went Public With Her Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce in statements on Instagram in March of this year. Fans had been speculating that there was some tension between the couple after their constant disagreements on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9 and lack of social media posts together, but nothing was confirmed. In an Instagram Story posted in February, Maloney shared a quote from Kim Kardashian about being honest about what makes you happy even if it causes a divorce. She reposted and wrote under the quote, "Amen." This, of course, caused fans' antennas to go up, but this was not the only clue that the pair were headed for separation.

In an Instagram photo posted in early March, Maloney was also seen nonchalantly posing without her wedding ring next to former "VPR" cast member Stassi Schroeder. "Are the rumors true? Are you getting a divorce?" one fan commented, while another wrote, "Well if that wasn't a hint I don't know what is. No ring!"

It was only a matter of time before fans found out that the couple were actually divorcing following all of the speculation. Maloney broke the news on Instagram in March, saying, "After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage." Schwartz made his announcement shortly after and provided his own perspective on Maloney initiating the break-up. So, why did the "Vanderpump Rules" star decide to go public with her divorce?