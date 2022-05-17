Katie Maloney Reveals Why She Really Went Public With Her Divorce From Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce in statements on Instagram in March of this year. Fans had been speculating that there was some tension between the couple after their constant disagreements on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9 and lack of social media posts together, but nothing was confirmed. In an Instagram Story posted in February, Maloney shared a quote from Kim Kardashian about being honest about what makes you happy even if it causes a divorce. She reposted and wrote under the quote, "Amen." This, of course, caused fans' antennas to go up, but this was not the only clue that the pair were headed for separation.
In an Instagram photo posted in early March, Maloney was also seen nonchalantly posing without her wedding ring next to former "VPR" cast member Stassi Schroeder. "Are the rumors true? Are you getting a divorce?" one fan commented, while another wrote, "Well if that wasn't a hint I don't know what is. No ring!"
It was only a matter of time before fans found out that the couple were actually divorcing following all of the speculation. Maloney broke the news on Instagram in March, saying, "After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage." Schwartz made his announcement shortly after and provided his own perspective on Maloney initiating the break-up. So, why did the "Vanderpump Rules" star decide to go public with her divorce?
Katie Maloney felt the pressure
Fans were devastated that "Vanderpump Rules" fan-favorites Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were divorcing, but it would be a lie to say that no one saw it coming with near-constant speculation. During a recent appearance on the "Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford" podcast, Maloney opened up about how rumors made her go public about her divorce.
"We were trying to just keep it private and go through some emotions and [keep] all of that just between us, then, on a need-to-know basis, friends and family before we made anything public," Maloney shared on the podcast, via E! News. "But it just started creeping out there. So we then went to Instagram, as you do."
Maloney went on to explain that people spreading misinformation and making assumptions about her relationship was making her "massively uncomfortable." The reality star also explained that she didn't even want to speak to loved ones about having doubts about her relationship. Eventually, she did open up to her best friend and mother. After those discussions and much thought, she had an extremely difficult conversation with Schwartz and later filed for divorce. Less than two months after their break-up, the couple broke the news on Instagram, with Schwartz writing, "Well this sucks." Despite their romantic relationship ending, Maloney revealed that the former couple are still on good terms and that they will always maintain a strong friendship.