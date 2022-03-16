Rumors Are Swirling Around Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz's Marriage

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's marriage is officially over, but that isn't stopping the rumor mill from swirling. The "Vanderpump Rules" stars officially confirmed it was all over on March 15, sharing statements to their Instagram pages.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Katie wrote on her page in part, alongside two photos of them together. She then added that there was no "resentment or animosity" and "no sides to choose."

Tom also shared a lengthy statement on his own Instagram account in which he admitted he wasn't ready to announce they were getting divorced because it was "too painful" for him, while also suggesting that the breakup was Katie's idea. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he shared in the refreshingly honest post.

But does all this mean that there's a change these two could potentially reconcile one day? Well, it looks like the two have already been putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to being cordial.