Did Jerry Springer And His Wife Micki Velton Actually Get A Divorce?

Throughout the coverage of Jerry Springer's death in 2023, a host of publications made reference to Springer's ex-wife, Micki Velton. They all agreed that Springer and Melton split in 1994, ending their marriage after 21 years. But the details of the split are not at all clear. While the "Jerry Springer Show" host was behind one of the most iconic and boisterous daytime talk shows of the '90s, his personal life was always a lot quieter.

Springer and Velton met on a blind date in 1969 and went on to marry in 1973, just one year before Springer became embroiled in a political scandal. In 1974, Springer, who had been elected councilman in Cincinnati three years before, had to resign after it came to light that he had hired sex workers several times. Springer's marriage survived, though. "I realized that I couldn't live my life with that hanging over my head, so I told my wife and my family, and then I told her family," he told People.

Springer and Velton welcomed a daughter, Katie, in 1976 and continued on with their lives until the split. The reasons behind the separation are unclear, but it came right when Springer's TV show acquired the sensational format that made it famous. According to Page Six, Velton disappeared from the public eye following the divorce. While it may be true that she stayed out of the limelight, Velton didn't actually go anywhere.