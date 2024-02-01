Weird Things About Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade's Friendship

Part of why fans may be confused by Kyle Richards' friendship with Morgan Wade is that they have a 26-year age gap between them. Richards celebrated her 55th birthday on January 11, 2024, while Wade turned 29 one month prior. Wade is also six years younger than Richards' eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, who turned 35 on Halloween 2023. So, what is it that drew this odd couple together?

Richards has said she shares a lot of common interests with Wade. In 2022, early into her friendship with the singer, Richards embarked on a life-changing health journey. The mom of four stopped drinking alcohol and focused on an intense workout regimen. The lifestyle changes brought her closer to Wade. "Morgan has been sober for six years, and it is nice to have friends that you have things in common with," Richards said in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" episode "Ring Around the Rumor." She added, "We like to work out. We don't like to drink. It's nice to surround yourself with like-minded people." Still, Wade has talked about how much her on-the-road lifestyle differs from others in her circle. "I'm gone and busy and I don't have a family to come back to. I'm not married, I don't have kids," she once said, per MNPR. "I look at my cousins and my friends and I see them married and settled down. Now, as I get older, I realize if I was half the woman my mom is, I'd be doing really well."