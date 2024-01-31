Strange Things About Nikki And Michael Haley's Marriage

Even after losing both the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, it doesn't appear Republican nominee hopeful Nikki Haley (née Nimarata Nikki Randhawa) is going anywhere — at least not anytime soon. "Now, you have all heard the chatter among the political class. They are falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation," she told a crowd of her supporters shortly after it was determined that she had indeed taken an L in the New Hampshire primary. Later, she vowed in an Instagram post that the fight was not over because she and her supporters had "a country to save."

However, it appears that Nikki Haley has never been one to give up and walk away when the going gets tough. Take her marriage, for instance. The story goes that her husband, Michael, was actually dating someone else the first time they met, and the sparks flew between them. But instead of giving up, Nikki opted to play the long game. Fortunately, it wasn't too long until Michael and the other girl called it quits. "I can't say I was heartbroken by the turn of events," she penned in the confines of her autobiography, "Can't Is Not an Option." Still, the couple's meet-cute isn't the only strange thing about their marriage.