How Robert De Niro Feels About Becoming A Father At 80 Years Old

In his 80 years of life, Robert De Niro has played many roles — including father. "Father of the Bride Part 3" and "About My Father" may be films in his repertoire, but he is well versed in fatherhood in real life. He actually has seven children, in addition to his newest baby girl, Gia, who was born in April 2023. He also has five grown children, whose ages span 25 to 52, in addition to his 12-year-old daughter Helen Grace.

Balancing a storied career like De Niro's and fatherhood is bound to be a challenge. The renowned actor confirmed this fact to Us Weekly in 2019 in talking about his kids. "I love my children, just being with them," he told the outlet. "It's not easy. Sometimes it's fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them!" De Niro added, "Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren't good."

Even back in 2011, when De Niro was in his 60s, welcoming baby girl Helen with his now ex-wife Grace Hightower, folks were talking about his age as a new dad. Over a decade later, that conversation continues now that De Niro has welcomed his seventh child.