The Real Reasons Jack Antonoff Can't Stand Kanye West

To quote Jay-Z, fellow rapper Kanye "Ye" West has "99 Problems" — and while "a b**ch ain't one" of them, Jack Antonoff is. The musician happens to be one of Taylor Swift's closest companions and collaborators, and he makes no secret of his dislike for West. West hasn't endeared himself to Swifties. His feud with the "Love Story" singer goes way back to the 2009 VMAs when West stormed the stage to interrupt Swift's speech for "Best Female Video." This went on to spark some good old-fashioned revenge ballads, plenty of smack talking in the media, countless snake emojis on social, and a he-said, she-said over whether Swift permitted West to call her "that b***h" in his 2016 song, "Famous." (Spoiler: he didn't. We think.)

Regardless, there's "Bad Blood" between Swift and West, and her posse dislikes West on principle, Antonoff included. So when West posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets in 2022, Antonoff was among the first to condemn the rapper. It wouldn't be the only time the pair would publicly clash, either. In 2024, West announced his intention to drop part two of his "Vultures" trilogy with Ty Dolla Sign on the same day as Antonoff's band's planned album drop. Coincidence? Maybe. But the "Vultures" drop has been pushed back several months, and Antonoff's launch has been set for a while.

Clearly, there are a lot of complicated feelings between West and Antonoff, the latter of whom even admitted that West crops up in talks with his therapist.