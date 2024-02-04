Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott's Wife Cami's Cancer Diagnosis Explained

Sometimes, the script hits a little too close to home for Hallmark star Brennan Elliott. The star opened up to TV Fanatic after he filmed "The Gift of Peace" and shared that he was initially reluctant to make the movie because the screenplay scared him. Explaining his reaction when he first read it, Elliott said, "I knew what it was like to lose someone and to be in grief. I know what it's like even to be faced with the fear of anticipatory grief. ... Obviously, as a caregiver for my wife's illness, it hit home in some ways that scared me. But at the same time, those are the ones you want to do." Elliott's wife, Camilla Row Elliott, was first diagnosed with stage 1b gastric adenocarcinoma, an aggressive type of stomach cancer, in 2018. Elliott documents his wife's journey on social media and updates followers on her health. Camilla's cancer has now progressed to stage 4.

Brennan himself has declared war against the cancer, taking to Facebook at the end of 2022 and writing, "Dear #StomachCancer, you will lose. Just thought I should let you know especially since it's #stomachcancerawarenessday. This is for everyone who is enduring the impossible. And for all the #caregivers who are passengers on this journey, I pray for you all." In January, Camilla spoke about her journey with stomach cancer and how it has changed her life's trajectory.