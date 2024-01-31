The Special Meaning Behind Travis Kelce's $6k Bracelet For Taylor Swift
Amid their sizzling romance, Taylor Swift has a piece of new jewelry in her collection courtesy of her new beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The "Bad Blood" singer, who showed up at the Chiefs' January 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, sported a friendship bracelet spelling out TNT — a combination of Swift and Kelce's initials. As reported by Page Six, the luxury bracelet — a piece from Michelle Wie West's recent collaboration with jewelry brand Wove, was made with more than 4 carats of diamonds and retails at $5,680.
Since first sparking romance rumors with the NFL star in September 2023, Swift has become a regular at the Chiefs' games, often present on the sidelines to support her beau. Most notable, however, is the pair's endless public display of affection and their apparent love for each other. And things are clearly getting more serious between the two, as Kelce is reportedly already thinking of engagement ring designs for the pop star. "He isn't going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring," an insider told the Daily Mail.
But while Swift might not be getting a ring on that finger just yet, the singer is sporting a new gift from Kelce — and it is also special!
The bracelet is Swift-inspired
In a recent interview with ET, Michelle Wie West opened up about the creative process behind her collaboration with Wove, revealing that she drew inspiration from Taylor Swift herself while making the singer's friendship bracelet. "She's a big inspiration for the piece itself," West explained. "I just wanted to create a more elevated piece." Speaking on the TNT initials, West described it as a "sentimental and cute and funny" addition to the bracelet. "TNT, dynamite. Their relationship is dynamite. It's just so cute," West added.
In a TikTok video, Wove's lead designer, Kendall Junck, also spoke on the bracelet, noting that the initial was Kelce's special touch to the jewelry. "As much as we would love to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis," Junck explained. In her interview with ET, West explained that she reached out to Kelce, informing him of the collection's friendship bracelets. "I told him the first person I thought of was Taylor Swift because she's the queen of friendship bracelets. He's so gracious enough to support the collection, and be the middleman and hand one over to Taylor," West recounted.
But while Swift's bracelet is currently getting all of the raving, Kelce apparently has one of his own — a chunkier version, as revealed by Junck in the TikTok video.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friendship bracelet history
In addition to having her and Travis Kelce's initials engraved on it, Taylor Swift's new bracelet is also quite symbolic given that their relationship started with a similar piece of jewelry. Back in July 2023, the NFL star attended one of Swift's Eras tour concerts where he attempted gifting her a personalized friendship bracelet. "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he shared during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
And why friendship bracelets, you might wonder? For those in the Swiftie kingdom, trading friendship bracelets has become a trend, inspired by "You're on Your Own, Kid," a track off the singer's tenth studio album "Midnights," released in 2022. On the track, Swift suggests friendship bracelets as a way of connecting with people with whom you've shared experiences. Since then, the accessory has become a staple at Swift's concerts with many fans and celebrities gleefully stacking up multiple bracelets on their wrists.