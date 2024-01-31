The Special Meaning Behind Travis Kelce's $6k Bracelet For Taylor Swift

Amid their sizzling romance, Taylor Swift has a piece of new jewelry in her collection courtesy of her new beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The "Bad Blood" singer, who showed up at the Chiefs' January 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, sported a friendship bracelet spelling out TNT — a combination of Swift and Kelce's initials. As reported by Page Six, the luxury bracelet — a piece from Michelle Wie West's recent collaboration with jewelry brand Wove, was made with more than 4 carats of diamonds and retails at $5,680.

Since first sparking romance rumors with the NFL star in September 2023, Swift has become a regular at the Chiefs' games, often present on the sidelines to support her beau. Most notable, however, is the pair's endless public display of affection and their apparent love for each other. And things are clearly getting more serious between the two, as Kelce is reportedly already thinking of engagement ring designs for the pop star. "He isn't going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring," an insider told the Daily Mail.

But while Swift might not be getting a ring on that finger just yet, the singer is sporting a new gift from Kelce — and it is also special!