Who Is Ryan Garcia's Soon To Be Ex-Wife, Drea Celina?

Boxing fanatics all over the world know who Ryan Garcia is. At 25, Garcia, aka "King Ry," is among his generation's most talented professional boxers. In 2021, he held the World Boxing Council interim lightweight title, and as of this writing, he has a record of 24 wins, 20 of which are KOs, and one loss. Garcia's skills in the ring have also garnered him tons of attention on social media. He's one of the most followed boxers on Instagram, with over 10 million followers. On TikTok, the athlete has over 5 million followers.

With so much attention on this young boxer's career, there's also been just as much focus on his personal life. Although he's managed to keep much of his love life out of the spotlight, he did shock the world with news that he was divorcing the mother of his children, Andrea Celina, at the beginning of 2024. In fact, fans of Garcia had no idea he and Celina were even married!

So, just who exactly is Andrea "Drea" Celina, and what happened between her and the pro boxer?