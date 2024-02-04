Caitlyn Jenner's Oldest Daughter Lives A Quiet Life Out Of The Spotlight

Most of Caitlyn Jenner's children need no introduction. Her daughters with Kris Kardashian are among the most famous faces of our time. Kendall Jenner is — and has been since 2018 — the world's highest-paid model, while Kylie Jenner is the second-most followed American on Instagram. Though not quite as famous as their sisters, Caitlyn's sons with Linda Thompson, Brandon and Brody, aren't exactly nobodies either. Having starred on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and other reality shows involving their family, anyone not living in a cave at least knows of them.

But Caitlyn has six children. Before Kardashian and Thompson and before finding fame as an Olympian, Caitlyn married her college sweetheart, Chrystie Crownover, in 1972. She and Crownover welcomed a son, Burt, in September 1978 and a daughter, Cassandra (known as Casey), in June 1980. If you didn't know, you're in good company. As recently as December, Kylie confused her fans when she posted an old Christmas card signed by Kris, Caitlyn, and their children (minus Burt, Brandon, and Brody).

"Everyone wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her," one Instagram user commented. Her inclusion in the signature was particularly weird because she wasn't even in the picture, which featured only the Kardashians and the two youngest Jenners. But Cassandra is in Caitlyn's life, even if the relationship has been marked by ups and downs. The reason we don't hear much about her is because she chose to live a life completely opposite from that of her half-siblings.