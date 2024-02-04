Caitlyn Jenner's Oldest Daughter Lives A Quiet Life Out Of The Spotlight
Most of Caitlyn Jenner's children need no introduction. Her daughters with Kris Kardashian are among the most famous faces of our time. Kendall Jenner is — and has been since 2018 — the world's highest-paid model, while Kylie Jenner is the second-most followed American on Instagram. Though not quite as famous as their sisters, Caitlyn's sons with Linda Thompson, Brandon and Brody, aren't exactly nobodies either. Having starred on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and other reality shows involving their family, anyone not living in a cave at least knows of them.
But Caitlyn has six children. Before Kardashian and Thompson and before finding fame as an Olympian, Caitlyn married her college sweetheart, Chrystie Crownover, in 1972. She and Crownover welcomed a son, Burt, in September 1978 and a daughter, Cassandra (known as Casey), in June 1980. If you didn't know, you're in good company. As recently as December, Kylie confused her fans when she posted an old Christmas card signed by Kris, Caitlyn, and their children (minus Burt, Brandon, and Brody).
"Everyone wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her," one Instagram user commented. Her inclusion in the signature was particularly weird because she wasn't even in the picture, which featured only the Kardashians and the two youngest Jenners. But Cassandra is in Caitlyn's life, even if the relationship has been marked by ups and downs. The reason we don't hear much about her is because she chose to live a life completely opposite from that of her half-siblings.
Cassandra Marino raises her children away from the public eye
Born Cassandra Lynn Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner's oldest daughter became known as Cassandra Marino when she married Michael Marino, a private equity professional. Together, Cassandra and Michael welcomed three kids, Francesca, Isabella, and Luke, born between 2010 and 2016. That's a role she seems to rank above all others. "Mama, lover, sister, friend who loves to build homes and bring new ideas to life," her Instagram bio reads. But that's the extent of information you'll get from her page, as she has it set to private.
While Cassandra is a Boston College graduate and interior designer with a passion for building homes, she stays home with the kids. According to her Facebook, Cassandra lives a quiet live in Santa Monica, though that may have changed as she seemingly hasn't kept the page up to date. We know she has moved at least once, a milestone Jenner publicly celebrated. "Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before thanksgiving! It's gorgeous!" Jenner captioned a November 2018 Instagram post, adding a picture of the family that included Linda Thompson and Brandon Jenner.
Cassandra apparently enjoys hosting Thanksgiving. She did it again in 2021, when the family deep fried a whole turkey out in her yard. "Great thanksgiving. Great meal. Thank you to my daughter Casey for opening her home," Jenner shared, sharing photos and a video of the bird being pulled from the pot.
Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with Cassandra improved after her transition
Cassandra Marino was just 7 months old when Caitlyn Jenner's divorce from Chrystie Crownover was finalized in January 1981, but they had been separated since Crownover was pregnant. As such, Jenner had moved on with her life without making much room for her children. "We have a very complex relationship. [Caitlyn's] disappeared out of our lives, especially out of my life," Cassandra told ABC News' Diane Sawyer in April 2015, the interview in which Jenner first publicly addressed her gender transition.
In fact, Jenner wasn't even there when Cassandra came into the world. "I never knew [Caitlyn] wasn't at my birth until I was about 13 years old and we were arguing on the phone about money," she told Vanity Fair in 2015. But the relationship began to improve after Jenner transitioned. "My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do," she told People the following June. Of all of Jenner's children, Cassandra may have been the one who celebrated her new gender identity the most.
In June 2015, Cassandra posted Jenner's Vanity Fair cover photo to her Facebook to share how she felt. "I am so happy our dad is finally FREE!!" Cassandra raved. Jenner has put in the work, as evidenced by all the holidays they now spend together. "She is trying harder and there is a softness ... that is new to me," Cassandra told People.