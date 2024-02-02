The Origin Of Billy Joel And Elton John's Rumored Fallout
In 2009, Billy Joel and Elton John decided to reunite for their wildly popular Face 2 Face tour which would see the two piano players co-headline. "I love touring with Billy. I have the greatest respect for him and we're such good friends," John said at the time about his tour mate, per Joel's official website. Two years later, the "Bennie and the Jets" artist shared more thoughts about Joel, but this time they were less than flattering.
While speaking to Rolling Stone in February 2011, John unloaded on his former Face 2 Face tour partner, and spoke about Joel's issues with alcohol. "He's going to hate me for this, but every time he goes to rehab they've been light," John told the publication. He also questioned the "Piano Man" singer's work ethic, as Joel had not worked on new music in years. "It's either fear or laziness. It upsets me. Billy's a conundrum," John added.
To his credit, Joel decided to take the high road and did not fire back at the "Candle in the Wind" artist. "I've worked with Elton for such a long time and I've enjoyed our relationship too much to let something as random as these comments change my affection for him," he told Rolling Stone in a separate piece from February 2011. Shortly after, John showed an eagerness to reconcile with his friend. "I only said it as tough love ... And I'm sorry I upset him," John said while appearing on "Today" (via the Daily Mail). John also believed that Joel wanted to fight him.
They made amends publicly
While discussing his relationship with Billy Joel on "Today" in February 2011, Elton John not only expressed remorse for his comments about the "Movin' Out" singer, but felt he had enraged his friend. "But I do love him and I want to stress that," John said (via OK!). "He may want to punch my face in at the moment, but it's okay," he added. These comments made their way to Joel, who wasted no time releasing a statement to clarify his feelings about his former tourmate. "1. I do not hate Elton John. 2. I do not want to "punch him in the face," he said in a statement released through Rolling Stone in February 2011. Joel also left the door open for reconciliation by saying his number had not changed.
When speaking to The New York Times Magazine in May 2013, Joel was asked about John's comments about his songwriting output. Joel again acted unbothered. "I think his heart is in the right place," he said about John.
A month later, the two buried the hatchet at an awards show in New York. While accepting an award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in June 2013, John called out to his friend. "Mr. Joel, I haven't seen you tonight, but I love you dearly," he said (via SheKnows). Later in the show Joel took the stage. "Is Elton still here, by the way? We're okay. Call me," he said. Their feud, however, did almost reignite years after making amends.
Billy Joel and Elton John appear to be on good terms
A couple years after seemingly making up with Elton John at that awards show, Billy Joel confirmed that he and the "Pinball Wizard" artist were on good terms. "He does that with everybody. He runs off at the mouth and regrets it later," Joel told Entertainment Weekly in July 2015. "We made up a long time ago." The Long Islander said the issue stemmed from their debates over Joel's song output. Joel also discussed topping John's record for solo performances at Madison Square Garden, and his decision to play a "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" cover at the record-setting show. "That was really an homage. He's, like, the guy before me!" Joel said about his long-time friend.
The subject of Joel's musical output compared to John's came up again when the "New York State of Mind" singer spoke to Vulture in July 2018. "I would say, 'Why don't you put out less albums?'" Joel said of their debates before seemingly taking a shot at John. "I didn't want to come out and say, 'You're dragging down your legacy,'" he added.
Those words failed to reignite beef between the piano playing musicians. According to Joel, the pair had no real fallout. "I think the press likes to make it like there's a feud going on. There isn't, really," Joel said during a radio interview in New Zealand in July 2022 (via The Breeze). "We respect each other and we love each other."