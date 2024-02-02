The Origin Of Billy Joel And Elton John's Rumored Fallout

In 2009, Billy Joel and Elton John decided to reunite for their wildly popular Face 2 Face tour which would see the two piano players co-headline. "I love touring with Billy. I have the greatest respect for him and we're such good friends," John said at the time about his tour mate, per Joel's official website. Two years later, the "Bennie and the Jets" artist shared more thoughts about Joel, but this time they were less than flattering.

While speaking to Rolling Stone in February 2011, John unloaded on his former Face 2 Face tour partner, and spoke about Joel's issues with alcohol. "He's going to hate me for this, but every time he goes to rehab they've been light," John told the publication. He also questioned the "Piano Man" singer's work ethic, as Joel had not worked on new music in years. "It's either fear or laziness. It upsets me. Billy's a conundrum," John added.

To his credit, Joel decided to take the high road and did not fire back at the "Candle in the Wind" artist. "I've worked with Elton for such a long time and I've enjoyed our relationship too much to let something as random as these comments change my affection for him," he told Rolling Stone in a separate piece from February 2011. Shortly after, John showed an eagerness to reconcile with his friend. "I only said it as tough love ... And I'm sorry I upset him," John said while appearing on "Today" (via the Daily Mail). John also believed that Joel wanted to fight him.