Eric Christian Olsen Has Had Quite The Transformation

Each year, actors in Hollywood prepare for pilot season, a relatively brief window when casting takes place for the pilots that have been greenlit by television networks. The process is something of a crapshoot; a pilot can have a great script, talented director, and top-shelf cast and still not receive a pickup order; for actors cast in these unsold pilots, they rolled the dice and lost — better luck next year.

On the flip side, being cast in a series that is picked up, and then goes on to become one of the most popular shows on television is pretty much as good as it gets. That's been the case for Eric Christian Olsen, who was cast as investigator Marty Deeks on "NCIS: Los Angeles" in 2010. A spinoff of the massively successful "NCIS," the Los Angeles version was likewise a monster hit, with Olsen portraying Deeks for 14 seasons until the series ended its run in 2023.

Given the longevity of that success, it's understandable that Olsen is more associated with Deeks than any of the other myriad characters he's portrayed over the past two-plus decades. From his childhood in Oregon to his current status as a top actor — not to mention his growing career as a screenwriter and producer — there's no question that this talented muti-hyphenate has come a long way. To find out more about that fascinating journey, read on and it will become clear that Eric Christian Olsen has had quite the transformation.