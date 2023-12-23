The Real Reason Paris Hilton Decided To Name Her Daughter London
Paris Hilton, named after one of the most famous cities in the world, had everyone on their toes when it came to the names of her children: will she take out of her parents' playbook and continue the tradition of naming them after places? Or will she go the typical celebrity route of awarding their kids monikers lifted from a botany book? Hilton, of course, did not disappoint, eventually deciding to name her son Phoenix and her daughter London. While one might assume that she did it to appease fans, there are deeper meanings attached to these names apart from being mere pins on a map.
In Phoenix's case, "The Simple Life" star dished on her "This is Paris" podcast that it won over a couple of other options, including Ibiza and Aspen. She ultimately settled on Phoenix because it's also a symbol of resilience. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly, it's the bird that flames out and rises from the ashes to fly again," Hilton explained, reading a line from her memoir. "I want my son to grow up knowing disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives."
London's name has a sentimental meaning for the socialite, too. And no, it's not due to "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's" London Tipton, although Hilton has learned to appreciate all the memes.
Paris decided on the name London years before having a daughter
There used to be a running fan theory that Paris Hilton named her daughter London as a nod to London Tipton, the hotel heiress character from "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." Played by Brenda Song, the character, who was an heiress to the fictitious Tipton chain of hotels, was inspired by Hilton herself.
"Yes, I've seen all of the memes, all the viral TikToks," Hilton told E! News. "Everyone's like 'Oh my god, she named her daughter London Tipton. This is so iconic.'" While Hilton admitted that she's a big fan of London Tipton and was even flattered when she learned that she was her TV alter ego, the "Stars Are Blind" singer had another reason why she named her daughter London. And well, it's because of her love affair with The Big Smoke. "It was more because I love the city London," she explained. "And for as long as I can remember, I always knew when I had a daughter one day — I'm going for a city theme."
In fact, Hilton already did a name reveal on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, even before she knew she was going to have a daughter. "The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she dished at the time. "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city, and I think Paris and London sound cute together." We totally agree, Paris!
What is motherhood like for Paris?
Now that Paris Hilton is a doting mom to two little ones, she is experiencing a different type of contentment in life. "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" she gushed to People. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."
Motherhood, while daunting, doesn't seem to faze Hilton. She's happily embarking on a different adventure and is even thrilled to share it with her fans on her reality series. "I'm excited for people to really get an inside look into everything happening in my life right now. I'm looking forward to just being in my mom era," she said. "I feel like it's my best era yet, and I'm just excited to show the world."
And about expanding her brood? Fans shouldn't be surprised if she ends up having another baby in the foreseeable future. "You never know with me," she told E! News. But she's clear on one thing: it's going to be named after a city, just not Sin City. "I could get away with it, but I feel like if I name my child Vegas, that just means they're going to be a party animal," she quipped, noting that she wants her children to take after her husband, Carter Reum. "I want my babies to just be nerds like their dad. They don't want to go out, they just want to go to school, work hard."