The Real Reason Paris Hilton Decided To Name Her Daughter London

Paris Hilton, named after one of the most famous cities in the world, had everyone on their toes when it came to the names of her children: will she take out of her parents' playbook and continue the tradition of naming them after places? Or will she go the typical celebrity route of awarding their kids monikers lifted from a botany book? Hilton, of course, did not disappoint, eventually deciding to name her son Phoenix and her daughter London. While one might assume that she did it to appease fans, there are deeper meanings attached to these names apart from being mere pins on a map.

In Phoenix's case, "The Simple Life" star dished on her "This is Paris" podcast that it won over a couple of other options, including Ibiza and Aspen. She ultimately settled on Phoenix because it's also a symbol of resilience. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly, it's the bird that flames out and rises from the ashes to fly again," Hilton explained, reading a line from her memoir. "I want my son to grow up knowing disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives."

London's name has a sentimental meaning for the socialite, too. And no, it's not due to "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's" London Tipton, although Hilton has learned to appreciate all the memes.