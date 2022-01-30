Paris Hilton Spills The Beans On Having Children
Paris Hilton's love life is going great. After years of shenanigans that awarded her the informal status of America's No. 1 party girl, Hilton found herself a "nice guy" to settle down with, as she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on January 27. Rumors that Hilton was dating entrepreneur Carter Reum surfaced in January 2020, when the two were spotted at a Golden Globe afterparty together, E! News reported. Hilton went public with the relationship in April of that year, when she uploaded a photo of herself and Reum kissing to Instagram.
Hilton's new relationship came about a year after she and Chris Zylka broke off their engagement in November 2018, according to Elle. A few days before Hilton's 40th birthday, on February 17, Reum proposed. Hilton's fourth engagement proved to be the one that would stick. On November 11, Hilton and Reum tied the knot at her grandparents' house in Los Angeles, igniting celebrations that lasted three days, Hilton said on "Ellen."
As one might expect, Hilton had time for anything but wedding-related plans. "I have not had a free second," she said on the "This is Paris" podcast ahead of her big day (via E! News). Amid the preparations, Hilton procrastinated writing her wedding vows and ended up "winging it" on the day, she told DeGeneres. But it was no big deal as she married the "perfect guy" for her. Now, Hilton is ready for babies — and even has names picked out already.
Paris Hilton wants 'two or three' children
Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom. And she already knows she doesn't want to have an only child. "I want a couple, yeah. Probably, like, two or three," Hilton said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on January 27. Hilton is so ready that she and husband Carter Reum have already picked out the names. And yes, she plans to pass down the city/country theme. Her girl will be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum, with the middle name being a nod to her grandmother and London being her favorite city, she explained. "And I just think Paris and London sound cute together," she told DeGeneres.
Unfortunately, that's the only one she's willing to share. "I'm not going to say [the second] yet because I'm scared someone will steal the name," she told DeGeneres. Hilton did confirm, however, that the second and possible third babies will also be named after a place. And to the best of her knowledge, no one has the unique name she has come up with. DeGeneres gave it her best shot. "Argentina?" But Hilton was resolute. "Not telling you," Hilton said, joking she plans to trademark it.
Just months into Hilton's relationship with Reum, she decided to freeze her eggs, she said on the "LadyGang" podcast in September 2020 (via Today). And they seem to be meticulous planners. "[It] is going to be a boy and girl twin. When you freeze your eggs, you can pick," she said.