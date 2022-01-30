Paris Hilton Spills The Beans On Having Children

Paris Hilton's love life is going great. After years of shenanigans that awarded her the informal status of America's No. 1 party girl, Hilton found herself a "nice guy" to settle down with, as she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on January 27. Rumors that Hilton was dating entrepreneur Carter Reum surfaced in January 2020, when the two were spotted at a Golden Globe afterparty together, E! News reported. Hilton went public with the relationship in April of that year, when she uploaded a photo of herself and Reum kissing to Instagram.

Hilton's new relationship came about a year after she and Chris Zylka broke off their engagement in November 2018, according to Elle. A few days before Hilton's 40th birthday, on February 17, Reum proposed. Hilton's fourth engagement proved to be the one that would stick. On November 11, Hilton and Reum tied the knot at her grandparents' house in Los Angeles, igniting celebrations that lasted three days, Hilton said on "Ellen."

As one might expect, Hilton had time for anything but wedding-related plans. "I have not had a free second," she said on the "This is Paris" podcast ahead of her big day (via E! News). Amid the preparations, Hilton procrastinated writing her wedding vows and ended up "winging it" on the day, she told DeGeneres. But it was no big deal as she married the "perfect guy" for her. Now, Hilton is ready for babies — and even has names picked out already.