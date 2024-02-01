The Beckham's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Proves David Won't Let Victoria Forget Her Past
David and Victoria Beckham's new Super Bowl commercial featured a callback to a viral moment, and fans can't get enough.
For over two decades, the world has been enamored by the esteemed soccer player and former pop superstar's love story. Making their debut in 1997, two lovebirds wasted no time creating a life together, with the two welcoming their first child and walking down the aisle in the first two years of their relationship. Since then, their bond has strengthened, with the two gushing about their love numerous times. "Obviously, he's incredibly good-looking, but David is the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us," she told the ladies of "The View" in 2019. "He's hardworking. ... I'm lucky to have him as my soulmate." David echoed similar sentiments that same year when celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram. "WOW 20 years, look what we created. Love you so much @victoriabeckham," he wrote.
While the two have made headlines for their handsome good looks and magical love story, pop culture enthusiasts have also lauded the duo for their ability to keep each other humble. In David's 2023 documentary, "Beckham," Victoria opened up about her and the former's families coming from working-class backgrounds. However, during her confessional, the former Manchester United star implored the Spice Girls singer to be honest, resulting in the latter admitting that her dad owned a Rolls-Royce. Since the doc's release, the two have embraced their hilarious exchange, even spoofing the moment in their new Super Bowl commercial.
David Beckham asks Victoria Beckham to be honest with the help of Uber Eats
With the highly anticipated 58th Super Bowl set to take place on February 11, 2024, a new batch of commercials were released, including one featuring David and Victoria Beckham. Taking inspiration from their be honest moment in the "Beckham" documentary, the video starts with the Spice Girl star teasing the release of Uber Eats new commercial, which is set to play during the game. "So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial," she says while wearing a t-shirt with the text "My Dad had a Rolls Royce" plastered on it. However, it doesn't take long before a looming David sternly tells Victoria to be honest, prompting the latter to change her description of a little commercial to a big commercial. As the clip winds down, they hilariously muddle up the Super Bowl with other American sports, dubbing it the "baseball game" and "hockey bowl." Then, with a wink, they tease that Jessica Aniston will star in the upcoming commercial—obviously aiming for Jennifer Aniston.
Shortly after Beckham's commercial aired, fans took to Victoria's X, formerly known as Twitter, mentions to express their love for them. One user wrote, "Posh and Beckham are such a fun couple. This just warmed my heart." Another fan commented, "That was my favorite part of the documentary. You guys are funny."
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have taken the be honest moment in stride
Aside from their hilarious Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have fully embraced their viral moment. In November 2023, the Spice Girls singer started selling "My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce" t-shirts on her fashion line website. "Made from soft, organic cotton, the 'My Dad Had A Rolls-Royce' slogan T-shirt embodies the brand's playful side," reads the T-shirt description. While David has opted not to sell his own batch of "be honest" merchandise, he has shared further details about how the viral moment came to be. "I did a documentary with Victoria, where she talked about being working class (laughs), but the thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn't watch what she did," he explained during a Meta event in Mumbai, Koi Moi noted. "So I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say, but then I felt that 'this is my moment' and it was quite a funny moment."