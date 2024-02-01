The Beckham's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Proves David Won't Let Victoria Forget Her Past

David and Victoria Beckham's new Super Bowl commercial featured a callback to a viral moment, and fans can't get enough.

For over two decades, the world has been enamored by the esteemed soccer player and former pop superstar's love story. Making their debut in 1997, two lovebirds wasted no time creating a life together, with the two welcoming their first child and walking down the aisle in the first two years of their relationship. Since then, their bond has strengthened, with the two gushing about their love numerous times. "Obviously, he's incredibly good-looking, but David is the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us," she told the ladies of "The View" in 2019. "He's hardworking. ... I'm lucky to have him as my soulmate." David echoed similar sentiments that same year when celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram. "WOW 20 years, look what we created. Love you so much @victoriabeckham," he wrote.

While the two have made headlines for their handsome good looks and magical love story, pop culture enthusiasts have also lauded the duo for their ability to keep each other humble. In David's 2023 documentary, "Beckham," Victoria opened up about her and the former's families coming from working-class backgrounds. However, during her confessional, the former Manchester United star implored the Spice Girls singer to be honest, resulting in the latter admitting that her dad owned a Rolls-Royce. Since the doc's release, the two have embraced their hilarious exchange, even spoofing the moment in their new Super Bowl commercial.