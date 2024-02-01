Here's What Griselda Blanco's Sole Surviving Son Michael Is Doing Now

Griselda Blanco may have run a complex drug trading operation, but her true pride and joy were her four sons. Unfortunately, three tragically lost their lives due to their ties to their mom's drug business. Michael Corleone Blanco is reportedly Griselda's only surviving son, and you might be shocked to discover what he's up to now.

Griselda's life of crime started at an early age but truly expanded when she began drug trafficking in the 1970s. She was good at what she did and was even dubbed several nicknames, from "Black Widow" to the "Godmother of Cocaine," it seemed nothing came between her and the business. Michael recalled growing up in this toxic environment during an appearance on VH1's "Cartel Crew" in 2019. He shared, "Since I was a kid, I was taught to get money and hide. Hide to survive because there is people out there that want to murder you. I grew up in this mindstate that that was normal s**t."

Despite how he grew up, Michael had love and respect for his mother. As he explained to Mirror, "My mother was no saint. She had to survive to do her thing. But at the end of the day, she was my mother. I will forever honor and respect her. I love her.'" Griselda was eventually caught, and once released from prison, she was reportedly assassinated by her enemies. After her death, Michael left the drug trafficking world behind and instead created a path of his own.