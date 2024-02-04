Where Are David Foster's Four Ex-Wives Now?
When David Foster said "I do" to Katharine McPhee in June 2019, he was already pretty familiar with the ropes. At that point, David had been married four other times. While David's 34-year age gap with McPhee has attracted plenty of commentary, he once found himself on the opposite side of the age difference spectrum. In 1972, a 22-year-old David married 30-year-old Canadian musician B.J. Cook, with whom he welcomed his daughter Amy Foster a year later. David and Cook divorced in 1981.
David wasted no time. By 1982, he was not only married to Rebecca Dyer but also already father to their first daughter, Sara, born February 1981. His second marriage was even shorter-lived, with the couple parting ways in 1986. While short, those were some busy years for David and Dyer, who went on to welcome two other daughters, Erin and Jordan, in 1982 and 1986. After his second divorce, David married Linda Thompson in 1991. His third marriage was also his longest, lasting until 2005.
David's status as a single man lasted barely a year. In 2006, he met Yolanda Hadid and married her five years later in 2011. David and Hadid separated in December 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2017, two years before he tied the knot a fifth time. "I tend to go from marriage to marriage — leaving one wife for another," he told Vanity Fair in 2017. He certainly does, but David's ex-wives have all survived — and done well in their post-divorce lives.
Most of David Foster's ex-wives still live in the spotlight
David Foster hasn't been with B.J. Cook for more than four decades, but the former Skylark bandmembers are still remembered for their joint impact. In September, the ex-partners were inducted together into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame in Vancouver, Canada. After the divorce, Cook continued to sing and write, going on to collaborate with the likes of Michael McDonald, Bill Champlin, and Donovan. Cook reportedly still performs in her native Canada, even in her 80s.
Foster's second wife, Rebecca Dyer, wasn't a public figure to begin with and has largely lived her post-divorce life away from the spotlight. She has her Instagram page set to private, though her daughters sometimes show her off on their own pages. Foster's third wife, Linda Thompson (pictured above), on the other hand, is known to the public thanks to her high-profile relationships with Elvis Presley and Caitlyn Jenner. Thompson still pops up in the news now and then, mostly in connection with her exes. One example happened in March 2023, when she posted a photo of a young Lisa Marie Presley to Instagram.
Of all Foster's ex-wives, Yolanda Hadid is arguably the most famous. A former model, Hadid went on to become a reality TV star in 2012 when she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." After leaving the series, Hadid continued to develop her TV career, having most recently acted as a judge on "Holland's Next Top Model."
David Foster gets along with many of his ex-wives
Ahead of their induction, B.J. Cook had nothing but praise for David Foster's talents. "David was 23 years old when he wrote all those string parts," she told the Times Colonist, referring to "Wildflower," Skylark's biggest hit. "This is way before synthesizers. It was real strings — the real deal. Pretty impressive for a kid, really." Foster and Cook had plenty of ups and downs throughout the years, mainly related to the rights to their songs. But they've been able to put it behind them. "I certainly get along fantastically with her now," he told the Times Colonist in 2007.
Linda Thompson also appears to have respect for her ex-husband. When Katharine McPhee announced she had to cancel some concerts after she and Foster experienced an undisclosed family tragedy, Thompson was quick to react. "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK," she wrote before McPhee turned off the comments section, according to The International News. Thompson also seems to think highly of McPhee. "She's beautiful and she's talented, and they have that musicality in common, so that goes a long way," she told Us Weekly in 2018.
In October 2017, Yolanda Hadid (pictured above) denied she shaded Foster in her memoir while describing how her Lyme disease diagnosis took a toll on the marriage. "I hold him in really high regards, and I wish him only love, health, and happiness," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."