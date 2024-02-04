Where Are David Foster's Four Ex-Wives Now?

When David Foster said "I do" to Katharine McPhee in June 2019, he was already pretty familiar with the ropes. At that point, David had been married four other times. While David's 34-year age gap with McPhee has attracted plenty of commentary, he once found himself on the opposite side of the age difference spectrum. In 1972, a 22-year-old David married 30-year-old Canadian musician B.J. Cook, with whom he welcomed his daughter Amy Foster a year later. David and Cook divorced in 1981.

David wasted no time. By 1982, he was not only married to Rebecca Dyer but also already father to their first daughter, Sara, born February 1981. His second marriage was even shorter-lived, with the couple parting ways in 1986. While short, those were some busy years for David and Dyer, who went on to welcome two other daughters, Erin and Jordan, in 1982 and 1986. After his second divorce, David married Linda Thompson in 1991. His third marriage was also his longest, lasting until 2005.

David's status as a single man lasted barely a year. In 2006, he met Yolanda Hadid and married her five years later in 2011. David and Hadid separated in December 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2017, two years before he tied the knot a fifth time. "I tend to go from marriage to marriage — leaving one wife for another," he told Vanity Fair in 2017. He certainly does, but David's ex-wives have all survived — and done well in their post-divorce lives.