Where Is Christina Applegate's First Husband Johnathon Schaech Now?

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech were an "it couple" in Hollywood and remained close even years after their divorce. They got together during "Legends of Tomorrow" in 1997, married in 2001, but ultimately called it quits in 2007.

In speaking about his marriage to Applegate with the "Whine Down" podcast in 2022, Schaech said: "My marriage was connected to my career, everything about my work. It was, you know, Christina is an actress. We were in the limelight. I loved her so much. I still love her so much. I don't think [current wife Julie Solomon] will ever be offended that I would ever say that." He also tweeted that he was "so proud" of Applegate after her 2023 Emmy Awards standing ovation.

His marriage to Applegate may have ended years ago, yet Schaech told People he continues to root for her to this day. The outlet also added that he has two children with his wife Solomon: Camden and Jules. So, besides having a family of his own and offering his ex moral support — what has Schaech been up to?