Where Is Christina Applegate's First Husband Johnathon Schaech Now?
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech were an "it couple" in Hollywood and remained close even years after their divorce. They got together during "Legends of Tomorrow" in 1997, married in 2001, but ultimately called it quits in 2007.
In speaking about his marriage to Applegate with the "Whine Down" podcast in 2022, Schaech said: "My marriage was connected to my career, everything about my work. It was, you know, Christina is an actress. We were in the limelight. I loved her so much. I still love her so much. I don't think [current wife Julie Solomon] will ever be offended that I would ever say that." He also tweeted that he was "so proud" of Applegate after her 2023 Emmy Awards standing ovation.
His marriage to Applegate may have ended years ago, yet Schaech told People he continues to root for her to this day. The outlet also added that he has two children with his wife Solomon: Camden and Jules. So, besides having a family of his own and offering his ex moral support — what has Schaech been up to?
He's become a go-to leading man
Since his days cavorting around Hollywood with Christina Applegate, Johnathon Scaech has been working hard in Tinsel Town. He has over one hundred film and TV credits under his belt as an actor, but he has also worn the hats of both producer and screenwriter. Schaech has been working almost nonstop on some project or another since his debut in 1993.
Yet even decades into his profession, Schaech is still hitting career firsts. It was announced on January 30, 2024, that he was making his first lead role in a series debut on April 7, 2024, when "Blue Ridge: The Series" premiered. Schaech is reprising his role in the film "Blue Ridge," which predates the TV series. The show is a crime procedural taking place in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
"We are thrilled to have Johnathon return to the world of BLUE RIDGE to further the character's journey across a full-length series," showrunner Gary Wheeler told the Broadway World. "In his first foray as a series lead, Johnathon's performance is amazing. He is sharp and intuitive in this role, bringing grit and believability to Sheriff Wise's character and to the story arc of each episode."
He became part of the #MeToo movement
In January 2018, Johnathon Schaech wrote a piece for People. In his writing, the actor alleged that director Franco Zeffirelli, who directed him in "Sparrow" in 1992, harassed and sexually abused him. Near the end of the essay, he wrote, "There are really great, smart human beings in this business. They keep proper boundaries. But this culture is breeding individuals who take advantage of people and we have to stop it. ... For my son, for the future of all of our kids, we have to stop it. Stop the evil. That's why I wanted to talk. I want future generations to know they're not alone."
Months later, Schaech reflected on the experience of coming forward with his story with USA Today. He noted that in joining the #MeToo movement, he saw a lot of comments on his story that mocked him or questioned the validity of his experiences. But more than that, he wrote, the experience demonstrated the importance of speaking out against abusive behaviors no matter what the cost.