RHOBH: How Annemarie Wiley And Sutton Stracke's Feud Really Began
Annemarie Wiley is the newest housewife on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and she is already creating a lot of drama with the series vet Sutton Stracke. The whole issue actually started between Stracke and Kyle Richards when the Sutton boutique owner questioned her friend's marriage to Mauricio Umansky during the infamous weed dinner from hell. The fight continued throughout the night when Stracke brought up Richards' concerns about her drinking and possibly having a reaction to mixing alcohol with her neuropathy medication. She also mentioned Richards questioning her eating habits, to which the "American Woman" producer responded, "I've seen you push around the plate and say that you have some disorder where you choke and you can't eat your food." Stracke then told the cameras that she had an esophagus issue where she couldn't swallow food easily.
When Wiley heard Stracke talking about being able to take Gabapentin for her neuropathy and having a small esophagus, the nurse anesthetist questioned the southern belle's claims. Wiley kept harping on it to the point where Stracke's esophagus could have been an eighth cast member, and it's clear that the two have definitely gotten off on the wrong foot.
Annemarie Wiley discredited Sutton Stracke's small esophagus
It was one thing when Annemarie Wiley claimed Sutton Stracke shouldn't be mixing Gabapentin with alcohol when the Augusta, Georgia, native's doctor gave her the go-ahead. But when Stracke shared with the group that she had a small esophagus and had trouble swallowing her food, Wiley straight-up slammed her castmate's medical issue, using her nurse anesthetist title as an authority. She told Stracke, "Narrow esophagus — that's a symptom of something. That's not a medical diagnosis. If you have, like, a stricture in your esophagus, all you do is chew your food more. If you really have a problem, you go get treatment for that." Stracke then explained that her brother has his esophagus stretched out, but she prefers not to. "It doesn't make sense," Wiley insisted.
Wiley couldn't seem to let go of the esophageal issue. When Stracke caught wind of her castmate talking about her behind her back, there was a big showdown at the Homeless Not Toothless event. The new housewife called Stracke a liar for saying she could mix Gabapentin with alcohol and stating that she had a narrow esophagus. "I am a board-certified nurse anesthetist," Wiley stated for the umpteenth time. Crystal Minkoff pointed out that when she had first met Wiley, she had introduced herself as an anesthesiologist. Although Wiley eventually apologized to Stracke, the drama continued off-screen when actual doctors slammed the newbie's so-called medical claims.
Annemarie Wiley got called out by doctors for her statements on RHOBH
After the "RHOBH" esophagate, the American Society of Anesthesiologists shaded Annemarie Wiley by posting on Instagram, writing in the caption, "The Real Housewives know a fake. Anesthesiologists are medical doctors with more than 12 years of higher education and up to 16,000 hours of clinical training. Title misappropriation has no place in health care." The ASA also shared a chart that stated that anesthesiologists complete medical school while nurse anesthetists do not.
Former star of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" Tiffany Moon also took to Instagram to refute Wiley's statements. "I think it was very disturbing how Annemarie was, like, weaponizing her medical profession to tell Sutton things about her own condition," Moon, a board-certified anesthesiologist, stated. "Sometimes the esophagus can have a stricture, which is a narrowing, and it can be severe or it can be mild ... If your stricture is narrow, you're gonna have the feeling of food stuck in your esophagus," she explained.
Following the public disses, Wiley wrote on her Instagram Stories (via Page Six), "I do not condone the ASA's defamation campaign ... I will not be accused of title misappropriation because a cast mate needed a storyline on a reality tv show. This is my real life and my career." Wiley continued, "The esophagus storyline was not funny. Watching the show back now, I hate that storyline just as much as everyone else." Hopefully, Stracke's small esophagus is left alone for the rest of the season.