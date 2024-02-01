RHOBH: How Annemarie Wiley And Sutton Stracke's Feud Really Began

Annemarie Wiley is the newest housewife on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and she is already creating a lot of drama with the series vet Sutton Stracke. The whole issue actually started between Stracke and Kyle Richards when the Sutton boutique owner questioned her friend's marriage to Mauricio Umansky during the infamous weed dinner from hell. The fight continued throughout the night when Stracke brought up Richards' concerns about her drinking and possibly having a reaction to mixing alcohol with her neuropathy medication. She also mentioned Richards questioning her eating habits, to which the "American Woman" producer responded, "I've seen you push around the plate and say that you have some disorder where you choke and you can't eat your food." Stracke then told the cameras that she had an esophagus issue where she couldn't swallow food easily.

When Wiley heard Stracke talking about being able to take Gabapentin for her neuropathy and having a small esophagus, the nurse anesthetist questioned the southern belle's claims. Wiley kept harping on it to the point where Stracke's esophagus could have been an eighth cast member, and it's clear that the two have definitely gotten off on the wrong foot.