Christina Aguilera's Weight Loss Transformation Has Us Stunned

True Christina Aguilera diehards believe she looks beautiful no matter what she weighs. However, fans couldn't help but marvel over the slimmer figure she began showing off not long before she kicked off her Vegas residency in December 2023.

When speaking about her body in the past, the "Fighter" singer hasn't complained about battling to make the numbers on the scale smaller. In a 2012 Lucky magazine interview, she celebrated her curves, saying, "Actually, the challenge I've always had is being too thin, so I love that now I have a booty, and obviously I love showing my cleavage." That same year, a rep for Aguilera told E! that some quotes about her weight circulating on the internet didn't actually leave her lips. One of the fake quotes, which was misattributed to Aguilera's 2012 Billboard interview, was about the singer becoming "toothpick thin" after caving to pressure from her label to lose weight. Aguilera is an artist who sings a celebrated song about self-acceptance, so you can see why her rep was quick to deny that she ever said such a thing — if she were living by the message in "Beautiful," she wouldn't let anyone dictate what she does with her body.

Of her weight, Aguilera told Marie Claire, "I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale." The praise for her weight loss seems to be outweighing the criticism right now, but there is a lot of speculation about how she achieved it.