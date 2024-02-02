Christina Aguilera's Weight Loss Transformation Has Us Stunned
True Christina Aguilera diehards believe she looks beautiful no matter what she weighs. However, fans couldn't help but marvel over the slimmer figure she began showing off not long before she kicked off her Vegas residency in December 2023.
When speaking about her body in the past, the "Fighter" singer hasn't complained about battling to make the numbers on the scale smaller. In a 2012 Lucky magazine interview, she celebrated her curves, saying, "Actually, the challenge I've always had is being too thin, so I love that now I have a booty, and obviously I love showing my cleavage." That same year, a rep for Aguilera told E! that some quotes about her weight circulating on the internet didn't actually leave her lips. One of the fake quotes, which was misattributed to Aguilera's 2012 Billboard interview, was about the singer becoming "toothpick thin" after caving to pressure from her label to lose weight. Aguilera is an artist who sings a celebrated song about self-acceptance, so you can see why her rep was quick to deny that she ever said such a thing — if she were living by the message in "Beautiful," she wouldn't let anyone dictate what she does with her body.
Of her weight, Aguilera told Marie Claire, "I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale." The praise for her weight loss seems to be outweighing the criticism right now, but there is a lot of speculation about how she achieved it.
She showed her stomach and sparked Ozempic speculation
Thank you @InStyleMexico 🖤 pic.twitter.com/VdYJZKbYWn— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 30, 2023
A number of celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic to lose weight. At the time of this writing, Christina Aguilera is not one of them, but her appearance on the cover of InStyle Mexico's December-January issue has sparked speculation that the diabetes drug is responsible for her thinner frame. For her cover shot, she wore a coat with one button undone to reveal her flat stomach. When she shared the image on X, formerly known as Twitter, some of her fans felt like they were looking at Aguilera from her "Genie in a Bottle" era. "The way you took us back to 1999 with this entire look! Time traveling ageless QUEEN!" one person tweeted. "You just invented teleportation, share the Time Machine quick," read another message from a fan. Some commenters on the Pop Culture Chat subreddit were less complimentary. "The Ozempic is Ozempic-ing," snarked one Redditor. Others agreed with the theory that Ozempic played a role in Aguilera's weight loss transformation.
Aguilera has lost a significant amount of weight before. In 2013, one doctor told Radar she looked 50 to 60 pounds slimmer than she had a year earlier. Also in 2013, a source told Us Weekly (via Digital Spy) that Aguilera had started exercising regularly and using the Fresh Diet subscription service. "A lot of people were on her about her weight and it depressed her," the insider claimed. But in 2020, Aguilera told L'Officiel Italia that she doesn't diet.
Celebrities who have commented on Christina Aguilera's weight
While discussing everyone else's discussions about her weight with Marie Claire, Aguilera said in 2012, "I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body." Others in her industry, however, have had a difficult time accepting the five-time Grammy winner at whatever weight she is. When Aguilera was one of Adam Levine's co-judges on "The Voice" in 2012, Howard Stern tried to get the Maroon 5 frontman to gossip about her body on "The Howard Stern Show." The shock jock said to the singer, "Why do you think she's gotten so heavy? ... She used to be so f***ing hot" (via HuffPost). Stern continued his misogynistic critique of Aguilera's physique by suggesting that she shouldn't be wearing tight clothing because of her size. "I wouldn't go that far, actually," Levine replied.
Aguilera's weight was also a topic on "Fashion Police" in 2011. One member of the show's panel, Kelly Osbourne, claimed that the singer used to fat-shame her, which she presumably found hurtful. But Osbourne then proceeded to do the same thing to Aguilera, saying, "She called me fat for years. I was never that fat" (via Us Weekly). The show's late host, Joan Rivers, also couldn't resist making a cheap joke about Aguilera's weight. "Lady Marmalade got into the peanut butter again," she said. We hope their cruel words didn't bring Aguilera down.